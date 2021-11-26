How to Build up Your MTG Arena Card Collection for Free

MTG Arena Card Collection – MTG Arena is one of the most engaging, accessible ways to play the most popular card game in the world – Magic: The Gathering. Whether you’re using your laptop, tablet or phone, you can log in day or night, and verse competing players at your skill level. The animations are entertaining, the gameplay is smooth, and your collection is entirely virtual, meaning your cards can’t be stolen or dip in condition! Except, there is one glaring problem… And no, the problem isn’t the excess number of average Youtube to mp3 converters on the internet.

To build competitively viable decks you’re going to need a hearty collection of playable cards, and collecting rare and mythic rank cards isn’t exactly cheap. In fact, it’s scarily expensive. MTG Arena’s economy has been described as unfair and predatory for a reason. It essentially confuses the user with two separate currencies (coins & gems) and forces the user to spend real money cracking an endless amount of packs just to earn enough wildcards to craft the rares you’re missing.



As an MTG Arena player of over 2 years, let me tell you, it’s absolutely brutal. But that’s why I’m here to help. From my experience as an MTG Arena nerd, these are my top tips for boosting your collection without breaking the bank. Let’s go.



Free Pack Codes

Over the years, Wizards of The Coast have been kind enough to leave some free breadcrumbs. That is, if you know how to find them. Well, don’t fret., We’ve compiled a complete list of all the valid, free codes you can input to earn free packs (as of 24th Nov 2021). There’s no reason you shouldn’t grow your collection from these free handouts. To redeem the codes below, simply log into your Wizards of The Coast account, and submit all these codes. Then, log back into MTG Arena and watch the rewards pile in!

CODES:

PlayWarSpark – 3 War of the Spark Packs

PLAYM20 – 3 Core Set 2020 Packs

PLAYM21 – 3 Core Set 2021 Packs

PlayEldraine – 3 Throne of Eldraine Packs

PlayTheros – 3 Theros Beyond Death Packs

PlayIkoria – 3 Ikoria Lair of Behemoths Packs

PlayZendikar – 3 Zendikar Rising Packs

TryKaladesh – 1 Kaladesh Remastered Pack

PlayKaldheim – 3 Kaldheim Packs

PlayStrixhaven – 3 Strixhaven Packs

PlayDND – 3 Forgotten Realms Packs

PlayMid – 3 Midnight Hunt Packs

PlayVow – 3 Crimson Vow Packs

Spend Wildcards Wisely

Alright, now that you’ve got all these packs at your disposal, it’s time to do every MTG player’s favourite pastime. Crack them! From cracking all of these free packs you’ll probably pick up some playable rares, and even if you don’t, you’ll nab yourself some highly coveted wildcards.

Now, before you go stir crazy with these wildcards, do yourself a favour and research the very best cards in your format of choice. Ideally, you want to craft cards with longevity and versatility, meaning, they’re so good that they’ll be used in more than one competitive deck. For example, if you enjoy the Standard metagame, dual lands and format staples such as Esika’s Chariot and Goldspan Dragon are a safe bet, with many decks splashing those respective colours just to play them.

If you’re more of a historic player, maybe pick a class to hedge your bets in. Elf and human decks are both performing competently in the current historic metagame so crafting a playset of Allosaurus Shepherd or Esper Sentinel might be a wise move. The most important thing is that you craft cards you know you’re going to use for a long time. That’s how you’ll get the most value out of those precious wildcards.

Having a strong, reliable deck that you’re comfortable with is absolutely essential for Arena players who don’t want to spend bucket loads of cash. Here’s why…

Grind The Standard/Historic Event

There’s an event on the MTG Arena home page that’s responsible for a good chunk of my free rares, and that event is the Standard/Historic Event. With its low entry fee (500 coins) and chance to make back your money (and more) AND earn free rares make it the perfect event to grind and add rares to your collection. As long as you’re using a top tier deck that you know how to pilot properly, you should win the entrance fee back almost every time, as well as scoop up those random rares.

If you’re not sure what deck to use/craft, I’ve found mono-white to be speedy and reliable, in both Historic and Standard formats. From my experience, if you have Luminarch Aspirant in your opening hand, you’re pretty much set.

Mastery Pass

Wanna know the most valuable asset your gems can buy? No, my subheading isn’t a red herring. It’s the Mastery Pass. And by a long shot too. If you can manage your self-control and save your gems, it’s always worth buying the mastery pass when a new set drops. The mastery pass will earn you so many packs, not to mention cosmetic upgrades, draft tokens, and other sought-after goodies.

I’d say that if you were going to invest real money into Arena, the mastery pass should be your first purchase, no questions asked. Of course, this is just my opinion (spend your money how you’d like!), but if you’re looking for overall value over time, you’d be hard-pressed to find an Arena player who wouldn’t recommend the Mastery Pass.

Rank Up!

I won’t lie, getting to mythic rank takes a lot of patience, but if you’re after free packs, it’s definitely worth the effort. Once a season ends, you’ll be rewarded packs and other goods based on your limited and constructed ranks. While playing limited costs gems and is more or less exclusive to pay-to-play users, constructed isn’t. You’ve just gotta take your best deck and grind it out.

I hope at least one of these tips comes in handy during your MTG Arena ventures. It’s a dog eat dog world out there, so it’s always best to know how to get ahead of the curb. With these tips, you should be in with a fighting chance.

