Müzekartgns. com {Sep 2022} Read All The Details Here!

What do you mean by Müzekartgns.com?

Muzekart GNS is a digital card. All the young members of “Young What Loves” between the age of eighteen to twenty-five will get this digital card as a gift. Now many of you are thinking about “Young What Loves.” Maybe many of you already know about this. But still, not everyone knows about this. So, let us give you brief information on “Young What Loves.” Are you ready to know about it?

First, we would like to inform you that Müzekart and “Young What Loves” are connected. The Ministry of Youth and Sports established a platform named “Young What Loves.” The main aim of this platform is to give everything to young people what they love. The platform offers all artistic, travel, cultural, and sports opportunities to the young people. The main motive of the “Young What Loves” is to fulfill all the wishes of young people. And if you are a member of the “Young What Loves” platform, you will get the Muzekart GNS digital card.

What is the purpose of Müzekartgns. com?

If you get this Muzekart GNS digital card, then you will get access to visit museums. Muzekart GNS digital card is basically a gift for all the young members of the “Young What Loves” platform. If you are between the ages of eighteen to twenty-five, then you will get this digital card. Once you get the card, you can visit more than three hundred museums.

But there is one condition. There is a limited time you can visit museums. Only between 1st July to 1st October you will be allowed to visit any museum.

How to get the Müzekart GNS digital card?

There are four simple steps that you have to follow to get the Müzekart GNS digital card.

You need to give more space to sports and volunteering. You need to fill out their registration form correctly. Next, you have to download the ‘Turkey’s Museums’ app on your phone, and after logging in, you need to scan the QR code to check your Müzekart GNS. Finally, after turning on the Bluetooth connection, you will create a barcode at the museum box office entrance. And now you are all set.

That’s all the information we can gather about Müzekartgns. com. Click here to learn about the eight stunning museums in Turkey. Please follow the steps mentioned above carefully if you also want to get the Müzekart GNS digital card.

