My Derma Dream Reviews {Aug 2022} Buy After Reading It!

Do you take microcurrent spa treatment for better facial looks? Microcurrent is similar to the current produced by the human body. Hence, it is beneficial for reducing wrinkles and toning muscles. Do you want to buy a microcurrent device to shape your facial appearance?

Then, let’s learn about TRU MicroSculpt, now available in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada in this write-up on My Derma Dream Reviews.

About:

TRU MicroSculpt is a portable microcurrent massager that gives benefits similar to a spa treatment in the comfort of your home. The microcurrent follows the magnetic field of the human body and reaches deep inside the facial layers.

Once the facial layers are stimulated, it helps produce collagen. The best part of the TRU MicroSculpt device is that it helps collagen production without destroying the skin barrier.

TRU MicroSculpt helps tighten the skin and hence reduces puffiness; it lifts contour jawline, jowls, highlights cheekbones, reduces wrinkles, Etc.

The good part of using TRU MicroSculpt ascertained in My Derma Dream Reviews is that you get all such benefits without injections and without applying heavy makeup to add dimensions to your face.

How to use it?

Make sure you fully charge TRU MicroSculpt before use, Wash/clean your face to remove makeup, Etc., Use TRU MicroSculpt on dry skin only, Apply conductive gel on alloy connectors, Massage your face and neck for five to twenty minutes every day, Do not use it on the eyes, but you can use it to lift eyebrows.

Specifications:

Buy TRU MicroSculpt at: https://shop.mydermadream.com/products/microsculpt-device.

Original Price: $284.00

Discounted Price: $99.00

My Derma Dream Reviews of Brand: TRU

Manufacturer: MyDermaDream

Advantages:

TRU MicroSculpt helps in lifting all facial muscles

TRU MicroSculpt tightens the skin resulting in reduced puffiness

TRU MicroSculpt highlights the cheekbones making you look more attractive

TRU MicroSculpt lifts your jawline, making you look young

TRU MicroSculpt helps in reducing wrinkles

TRU MicroSculpt promotes collagen production

TRU MicroSculpt is portable and easy to use

TRU MicroSculpt helps in improving blood circulation resulting in a glowing complexion

Electric Muscle Stimulation emitted by TRU MicroSculpt is painless

TRU MicroSculpt helps reduce acne

Disadvantages determined in My Derma Dream Reviews:

TRU MicroSculpt may give a tingling sensation

Due to the use of EMS microcurrent, the device is not suitable for sensitive skin

Using TRU MicroSculpt may result in skin dryness among a few users

Shop.mydermadream.com, which sells TRU MicroSculpt, is a new website with a low trust index

Shop.mydermadream.com did not include product specifications

Shop.mydermadream.com did not provide an adequate description of the product

The material used for making alloy connectors is not specified, which is of high importance

Shop.mydermadream.com did not specify the intensity of EMS microcurrent

My Derma Dream Reviews of website ascertained that it did not mention if TRU MicroSculpt has options to adjust EMS microcurrent levels

TRU MicroSculpt cannot be used by people with certain medical conditions such as epilepsy, heart conditions, and other conditions that reduce sensation on the face

Is it effective and Valued?

Let’s check the below factors related to TRU MicroSculpt and its brand, which clues that TRU MicroSculpt and MyDermaDream are NOT legitimate.

About the brand:

MyDermaDream was founded by Wouter in 2022, aiming to provide facial improvement products.

Shop.mydermadream.com is its official website launched on 22nd April 2022 and expires after two years.

My Derma Dream Reviews discovered a terrible 2% trust score for Shop.mydermadream.com.

Shop.mydermadream.com gained a poor 1,114,117 Alexa ranking.

MyDermaDream is not present on any social media platforms.

About the product:

TRU MicroSculpt is exclusively sold on Shop.mydermadream.com.

TRU MicroSculpt is unavailable on any shopping (or) social media platforms.

TRU MicroSculpt has been available for sale since April 2022.

TRU MicroSculpt comes with a 90-day risk-free trial

The effusiveness of TRU MicroSculpt is undetermined.

Customer Reviews:

Shop.mydermadream.com does not support product reviews. Hence, Learn about the Legitimacy of Merchandise to avoid altered products.

No customer reviews and ratings were present on YouTube, social media, shopping sites, user reviews, or the internet.

Conclusion:

My Derma Dream Reviews concluded that it is a young manufacturer of beauty gadgets. The TRU brand is also new. Shop.mydermadream.com has terrible Trust and Alexa Ranking. Hence, it will take a few more months to improve their ranking. TRU MicroSculpt is NOT genuine as it is not sold elsewhere on shopping sites and social media. Further, no customer acknowledgment about receiving its delivery was present.

