Neverbrokeagain Com Reviews (Nov 2021) Is This Scam?

The guide shares details about the online fashion store and the Neverbrokeagain com Reviews from customers.

Shopping merchandise virtually is becoming a new trend. Do you want to have access to the unique style of clothing, tees, and classic dresses? Then, you must pay a visit to the eCommerce website Neverbrokeagain.com.

Neverbrokeagain.com is an online website selling different products, accessories, and stylish clothes. The store deals in t-shirts, classic dresses, new styles, accessories and offers deals and discounts on your orders.

The store is located in the United States and offers only domestic shipping without international delivery. But, you must never shop at the store without reading the unbiased Neverbrokeagain com Reviews from previous customers.

What is Neverbrokeagain.com?

Neverbrokeagain.com is an online store selling a variety of apparel, accessories, and stylish clothing for the fashion lovers. The store is situated in the United States with services only for domestic customers.

From classic dresses to new styles, t-shirts to accessories, the store has different categories of products to cater to the needs of fashion enthusiasts. Plus, the products come with a size guide and description to make shopping hassle-free.

The store claims to have clothing for people of all ages with different fashion tastes. But, before you shop at the store, don’t forget to check its legitimacy and know Is Neverbrokeagain com Legit or a scam.

Specifications of This Online Store

Website Link – https://neverbrokeagain.com/

Products Category – T-Shirts, Classic Dresses, New Style and Accessories

Email ID – help@prvteapparelgroup.com

Phone Number – 1 (888) 720-2975

Physical Address – Not Available

Payment Mode – PayPal, Amazon Pay, and Credit Card Payment

Domain Age – Ten Years and 360 Days (Created on 2nd Dec 2010)

Shipping Info – Orders are processed within 2-3 days, and delivery takes 7-1 working days for domestic locations. The store offers no international shipping.

Return and Refund – All sales are final, and there is no return or refund. However, under certain situations, orders can be returned and refunded, considering the Neverbrokeagain com Reviews . There is a restocking fee of 15% to 30%.

Social Media – Active on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram

Pros of Neverbrokeagain.com

Exciting deals and offers on t-shirts

Exclusive discounts on orders

New styles, classic dresses, and accessories

Social media presence

Products come with a size guide

The website is accessible in two languages English and German

Email Newsletter facility is available for desired customers

Cons of Neverbrokeagain.com

The owner’s details are unknown

The physical address of the store is missing

Strict return and refund policy

No international shipping is available

Is Neverbrokeagain com Legit or Scam?

Customers who shop online often check the legitimacy of the eCommerce website as they believe that it helps them prevent online scams. So, before shopping at Neverbrokeagain.com, customers search online to know if it is worth shopping at the store or a scam.

The website seems to be a ten-year-old portal as the domain was registered back on 2nd Dec 2010.

The domain has the validity till 2 nd Dec 2021.

Since it is a ten-year-old website, the trust index is good as it has secured an 86% trust score and 85.7/100 trust rank. So, it has low risk, but research is necessary before shopping.

We found several Neverbrokeagain com Reviews over the internet, especially on the social media page. The reviews and comments are not good.

The store lacks sharing a physical address, and the owner is unknown.

The shipping policy is strict as it states that all sales are final, and no exchange or refund is available. But, under a specific condition, products can be returned with a restocking fee of 15-30 percent.

According to our research, we found the website a bit confusing and to confirm the legitimacy research carefully before shopping and be cautious while shopping at the store.

Neverbrokeagain com Reviews – What are the Customers Saying?

As mentioned, we found multiple reviews on its social media page. Unfortunately, most of the reviews are unfavorable and do not support the claims of the website. The customers have said that it is risky to shop at the store, urging people to look for other options.

A customer said they are selling products that are not in stock, and there is a delivery issue with the store. So, shop cautiously to avoid such hassles and other PayPal Scams.

Conclusion

Neverbrokeagain.com is an eCommerce website selling apparel, accessories, and clothing. However, the store lacks satisfying the customers and got multiple negative Neverbrokeagain com Reviews.

Based on the social media comments, the store is full of hassles and risky to shop, and customers must do proper research before shopping at Neverbrokeagain.com. Plus, ensure to learn the tips on how to identify and report Credit Card Scams.

