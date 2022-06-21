DODBUZZ
Neville-lake Husband {June} Explore What Really Happened

In this post, we have talked about the sudden dismissal of Edward Lake, Jennifer Neville-Lake Husband, and the tragic loss of the Neville-Lake family.  

Do you know about Edward Lake, who is also Jennifer Neville-Lake Husband? There is news circulating about his death. Read this post to know more if the rumors are true. 

The father who lost three kids some years ago died in a tragic death this Monday. That person is none other than Edward Lake, the spouse of Jennifer Neville. Following his dismissal, many people in Canada are looking to know his cause of death. So, in this post, we will discuss Edward Lake’s dismissal. 

Who is Jennifer Neville’s Husband, Edward Lake? 

Edward Lake is a resident of Toronto and was a happy father of three children. He was also the husband of beautiful lady Jennifer Neville Lake. Their lives were joyous before September 2015, when the family faced a big tragedy.

What Tragedy Happened to Edward Lake’s Son in 2015? 

As per sources, in 2015, a driver named Marco Muzzo killed Edward’s family in a ruthless drunk driving car accident. The incident left Lake & his spouse Jennifer Neville-Lake upset and sad. 

The tragedy, which killed his nine-year-old Daniel, five-year-old son Harrison, and two-year-old daughter Milly, as well as her 65-year-old father named Gary Neville, was devastating. Additionally, Jennifer Neville – Lake’s mother and grandmother were also badly injured in this accident. 

How Did Jennifer Neville-Lake Husband Die? 

Jenniffer’s husband, Edward Lake, was discovered dead on Monday, June 20. According to reports, the father of three sons committed suicide. It was rumored that he had been suffering from a cerebral health condition. 

A Brampton Regional Police officer found Lake’s dead corpse. It was reported by the officials that Lake’s body was discovered somewhere in a neighborhood on the Charters Road in Brampton on Monday evening.

According to reports, he was freed from Peel Officers custody in the afternoon after an overnight confinement due to a cerebral illness condition and a series of events at his house on Father’s Day. It is also circulated that the police used a Taser to sustain his cerebral health condition.

Jennifer Neville-Lake Husband had reported serious concern about his conduct in the backyard to the police over the call. So to help her with her concerns, police were summoned to the house for the second run in 24 hours. According to reports, tactical cops were dispatched to the residence of Jennifer and Edward Lake due to concerns about a possible danger capability.

Conclusion 

Edward Lake’s tragic death was a great shock to friends and family. One officer close to the family said that at least now, Edward is out of the pain he has been suffering for years. Click here to learn more about Edward Lake & his death. 

Was this news on Jennifer Neville-Lake Husband, Edward Lake’s passing, heartbreaking to you? If yes, then do share your regards in the comments. 

