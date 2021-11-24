Newlucks Reviews (Nov 2021) Is This Legit Or A Scam?

This article holds real Newlucks Reviews about the e-store that sells winter clothes.

The festive season is almost here, and people are looking for online stores where they can order their Christmas sweaters and socks at the best prices.

Moreover, we have found one e-store on the internet named Newlucks store. The website delivers to many places, including the United States, Canada, etc. People are pretty curious to find out about the reality of this clothing site, so, without wasting any time, read further in these Newlucks Reviews.

What is Newlucks?

The website claims to be a professional seller whose primary focus is to provide quality fashion products at decent prices. The site claims to deliver satisfactory customer service. Moreover, the Newlucks store’s experts have done trend research in the market and have selected the most delicate items for the site.

Additionally, shoppers will get many special offers on the website, such as ordering 3 items to get 10% off and ordering 6 products to get 15% off, free shipping on the defined purchase limit, etc. Besides that, the products you will find on the website are printed sweatshirts, tops, socks, and towels, etc.

Regardless of the pros, the website also has some shortcomings. It is unorganized, limited information about the offerings, complete contact details are missing from the website, and so on. So, what do you think Is Newlucks Legit?

What are the terms of Newlucks?

Website visiting link- https://www.newlucks.com

Offerings- tops, sweaters, towels and socks, etc

Domain name establishment date- 17/02/2021

Email address- support@newlucks.com

Shipping fee-free delivery on order +$79

Delivery period- item arrive within 8-15 days

Refund policy- no information

Return and exchange – in between 30 days

Payment options- PayPal, Visa, American Express, Discover, MasterCard, etc.

Social media- Facebook link available

Newsletter- available

Company address- not disclosed

Contact number- not provided

Experts have recommended checking the shoppers’ Newlucks Reviews before making a purchase.

Positive factors of buying from the Newlucks

The site’s mailing server is certified.

There are many discounts offers available on the site.

Customers do not need to pay off the delivery cost on orders above $79.

The site carries a valid social media link on it.

Negative factors of buying from the Newlucks

No feedbacks was published on the portal.

It lacks to provide its complete contact details.

The interface of the website is poorly planned.

Is Newlucks Legit?

In this section, we have mentioned all the information that we have gathered during the research to clarify the readers’ doubts. Furthermore, if you also shop more often via the online mode, you should also be careful while sharing the card details on the e-portal.

Thus, we have mentioned all the judgment criteria below.

Domain launch date- the domain name of the e-portal was founded on 17/02/2021.

Domain name termination date- the domain name of the site will terminate on 17/02/2022.

Social networking sites- The site has an active Facebook page, and the links are also mentioned on the website.

Customer feedbacks- As far as on the website, there are no Newlucks Reviews mentioned.

Content quality- the e-store contains low-quality content.

Alexa rank- The engagement and traffic rank is 3472575.

Trust score- Beware the website’s trust score is 8%.

Trust rank- the earned trust rank is 20.8%.

Address originality- We haven’t obtained any pin code or location from the site’s contact us page.

Owner’s details- The owner’s details are completely hidden from the site.

Money-saving offers- There are multiple special offers available on the website.

What are the customers’ Newlucks Reviews?

After investigating all the fields, we left with no reviews. Moreover, on the website, there is no shred of shopper’s remarks mentioned. No customer has posted any reviews under the comments on the posts uploaded on the official Facebook page .

Thus, the Newlucks store has not gained any reviews.

Find here: What steps should be taken if money is lost via PayPal?

Conclusion

Indeed, the website claims to offer customers satisfactory deals on it, but in the research, it found that the website has not gained any shopper’s feedbacks even after its establishment of more than six months, the site’s ratings and scores are also low.

Thus, people should drop the plan of ordering from this website and wait for some reliable information and Newlucks Reviews to arrive. If you have also experienced fraud via credit card and need help, then click here.

Have you ever ordered anything from this website? Then post your views below in these reviews.