Newtonville Shooting {June 2022} Get Complete Insight!

This post-Newtonville Shooting will guide our readers through all the detailed information about this accident.

Have you heard about the Shooting in Newtonville? Do you know about the incident that happened there? Newtonville road is in Canada, and everyone wants to know about the incident which happened late-night Saturday 19th June 2022. As per the reports on early Sunday morning, there were four people found by the police injured at Newtonville road. 

Why are people talking about this incident? 

As per the news and reporters, during a house party, a shooting occurred in which many people got injured. This is a dangerous incident had happened in Newtonville on 19th June. This was a threatening incident which had taken place recently. As per the investigators, no trace has been cleared yet behind this Shooting. All the people are very much desperate to know what happened in Newtonville on Sunday. This is the reason people are talking about this incident.

Newtonville Ontario Shooting

As per the investigators, there were four people injured at Newtonville road on last Saturday night. After that, an armed person called the police. When the police arrived at the place of the incident, they found two people were injured by gunshot wounds, one person was grazed by a bullet, and the fourth one was stabbed wounds. All of them are taken to a nearby hospital, Trauma Centre, in serious condition. We cannot say anything related to their health yet, as their condition has not been clarified.

Updates regarding the Newtonville Shooting

As per the updates, a threatening incident happened in Newtonville while a party was inside the house. Immediately the guard has called up police there. By the time police arrived, already four people get injured. The injured people were taken to the hospital immediately. One could not say anything regarding the injured persons as their condition is still serious. Investigators are looking into this matter to know the reason behind this Shooting, but as of now, they have not got any clue related to this. 

Police also asked to give witnesses or anything about Newtonville Shooting but could not get anything related to this. As per the researchers, the injured person is out of life threat, but they still are in critical condition. So these were the updates which have been cleared yet. Soon the main reason behind this incident was also made clear.

Summary

Summing up this post, we have shared all the information about this accident, which happened in Newtonville. We have tried our best to provide you with all the necessary details regarding this accident. If you have any questions or queries related to this Newtonville Shooting, you can write them in the comment section, which is given below.

