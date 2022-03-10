Nexa7 Reviews (March 2022) Is It A Legit Seller Or Not?

This article mainly focused on the clarification of Nexa7 Reviews. As a customer, you should be very cautious before investing your money in a purchase.

Did you use the Nexa7portal during your search? If this is the case, you should be cautious before investing in this website. Buying gadgets from the right portal can be difficult; therefore, people from India prefer to check the website’s credibility.

Nexa7 is an online shopping portal that sells a variety of intelligent devices. However, before you invest your money, you should thoroughly research the website. Let us clarify this through Nexa7 Reviews. To solve all your doubts, go through with the following content.

What is Nexa7.com?

Nexa7 is the operational shopping portal to get multiple intelligent gadgets at a discount price. You’ll find what you’re looking for in their store, with dozens of intelligent concepts, and it will be unique and personalized to match. You can be confident that your purchases are secure with 128-bit SSL security and advanced encryption.

When it comes to online shopping, website verification is crucial. You can purchase smartwatches, AirPods, a security camera, and a Bluetooth speaker through the Nexa7 web portal. However, before you invest your money, you should investigate Is Nexa7 Legit.

Specification of the website-

Website url – https://nexa7.com/

The Domain was created on 30-01-2022

The domain expiration date is 30-01-2023

Email address – help.nexa7@gmail.com

Official address – The official address of the Nexa7 is Nexa7, Galleria Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Panchkutir Ganesh Nagar, Powai, Bangalore, Maharashtra 400076

Phone number – you can clarify all your doubts on this number +919824484219

Shipping policy – the product will ship within 5 to 7 business days, and you can check the status of the product in this portal with the help of the live chat option.

Free-Shipping -This web portal offers free shipping for all the products.

Social media presence – After examining Nexa7 Reviews , we couldn’t find any social media emblems on the main portal sheet.

Return policy – It is possible within 30 days of the product’s receipt.

Refund Policy- It will be credited to the same account where the customer made the transaction.

Non-refundable goods- Not found.

Cancellation Policy – By calling customer service, you can cancel your order at any time.

Payment modes – Visa, master card, Discover, PayPal, and maestro.

Pros of Nexa7.com-

You can get a different variety of gadgets in this portal.

They offer free shipping for all their products, which is beneficial to the customers.

Cons to know of Nexa7.com-

This website carries an abysmal trust score.

Nexa7 site not connected to any social media

Further details to find Is Nexa7 Legit or not-

As the popularity of online shopping grows, so does the possibility of encountering online fraud. Stick to stores you know and trust, especially when it comes to larger purchases like electronics, gadgets, and gift cards. So, let’s check a few essential details of the website-

The Website was registered as an online shopping portal on January 30, 2021, and it is only 40 days old.

The trust score of websites is terrible, only 1%.

The website contains 11% of duplicate content.

The website ranked 854605 on the leading ranking site, Alexa; we found it per Nexa7 Reviews.

In our depth study of the portal, we found the store valid reaching address that is beneficial for clients.

We found a telephonic number so buyers can call the number and the executive will solve all their queries.

The owner’s name is not displayed on the website’s home page.

Because the Website lacks a promotional page on the social media site, we cannot obtain feedback from buyers.

The website possesses separate pages for every policy so shoppers can quickly get all detail.

Although to consider all detail, we are not sure whether the portal is legit.

Go through with Nexa7 Reviews-

Customer feedback is essential for building trust in any website. But unfortunately, we didn’t get single feedback from its customer. Furthermore, the portal received no reviews from other relevant sites in the market. Following that, know the Methods to Get Money Back on Credit Card if you face any scam.

The poor trust index is questioning the site’s credibility. Missing details against the portal legitimacy and the business graph is also show portal poor ranking.

Conclusion-

Readers can get more details on smartwatches. We failed to find out Nexa7 Reviews, and it is not well-designed. Furthermore, look for Easy and Simple Methods of Refund from PayPal and be cautious of such a commercial scam.

If you have any experience with this website? Please share it in the comments section below