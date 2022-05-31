Nfpnrg Scam {May 2022} Read Quick & Honest Reviews Here!

This article is a guideline for the investors and subscribers of the new projects. It will answer the Nfpnrg scam to protect against potential threats.

Are you a philanthropist? Do you love to donate and participate in a social cause? Then you must have come across the United Kingdom–based website full of campaigning and donating causes.

This website claims to have projects connected to social welfare, and also it claims to reveal many other political agendas and corporate tips. But people are searching Nfpnrg Scam for legitimacy assurance. So let’s unravel it.

Is Nfpnrg Reliable Or Not?-

Creation date- 14/04/2022 (too current)

Expiration date- 14/04/2023 (nearly 1 year left)

Owner details- Identity is registered as private with WHOIS.

Trust index- It has received 100% on the index algorithm, which is very good.

Trust score- It has scored 52 out of 100, an average rating.

Website blocklist status- Any blacklist engine has not detected it.

Security- Secure HTTPS protocol detected.

Social media handles- Absent on every social media handle except TikTok.

Nfpnrg Reviews – There are no reviews available on any websites, including the official site.

Contact details- Partially authentic yet not searchable on google.

Technical reviews- Valid SSL certificate that is ranked as low.

Website popularity- This website is not so popular and has a poor score, and it has no visitors as of now.

Threat profile rate- It has scored 2 out of 100, which is a low suspicion score.

The proximity of suspicious websites- It has scored 9 out of 100, which is a low suspicion rate.

After analyzing the algorithm of legitimacy, it is partially clear that Nfpnrg Scam is not completely true.

About the website – Nfpnrg.com-

According to the data given on the website, this website is a social cause and awareness-creating site. It has many topics going on, and if you need to participate, you have to register yourself after payment of €19.

The founder of the website is believed to be named Marc Greaves; and he has posted a random video of making electricity for free on his TikTok account that made him famous, and he came up with the idea of creating the website.

Specific details to determine Is Nfpnrg Scam or legit?

Website name- www.nfpnrg.com

Contact number- +1 4806242599

Email ID – Geminidriver181@gmail.com

Address- 2155 E, Warner Rd, 85284, Tempe, Arizona

Cost price – It is in Pounds.

Membership policy- You have to pay €19 for registration. Some subscriptions are €1 and €2. You can pay on an hourly basis.

Payment methods- You can pay it through PayPal.

Privacy policy- Donors can hide their identities for their assurance. You have to pay separately to be part of different projects.

User guidance- You will be provided with the ID and passwords to be updated on the membered or subscribed projects.

The analysis partially denies about Nfpnrg Scam.

Pros of the website-

It allows payment methods that will refund the amount.

Valid SSL certificate.

It has a secure browsing partnership with Wix.

They provide a blueprint of every project on the website.

Cons of the website-

There are no reviews.

The identity of the owner is paid private with WHOIS.

The website is poorly popular.

Alexa ranking is low.

Absence of social media handles.

No user opinion section is there.

The owner’s personality has been revealed to be a little rebellious.

Each project needs investment, and yet not clear when it will proceed.

Nfpnrg Reviews

Unfortunately, we cannot find any opinions or reviews on their official site. Moreover, there are no reviews on other trusted websites as well. This website is not a product site, and only subscribers can know the authenticity of this website as they will get updates about the ongoing work.

As we are short on the reviews, we only have the owners’ advice on the guideline, and he seems to be experienced based on his introduction. We do not recommend proceeding if you are not a part of any familiar website or project. Further, click here to learn how to pay on PayPal securely.

Conclusion

Is Nfpnrg scam! The answer is yes from our side, as it has a suspicious potential threat. Though the website scores are good, you should wait for further revelation about the projects. Partial information is always not enough for a good investment.

Hence, we suggest investing in legit portals for your online shopping. Moreover, click here to protect yourself from online credit card scams.