NFT Macaco {Jan 2022} Curious-Find Details Here To Know!

In this post, we have discussed the Macaco NFT, its price stats, and predictions. Know the details of NFT Macaco below.

Macaco NFTs are amongst the most famous NFT collections worldwide. Many celebrities all over the world own them. Recently, Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. bought a BAYC NFT, and since then, people in Brazil have been looking for Macaco NFTs and information related to it.

Macaco NFT of the BAYC-Bored Ape Yacht Club is quite popular. So, let’s learn the basic details of NFT Macaco.

What is Macaco NFT?

Macaco NFT or Monkey NFT is a collection of non-fungible tokens in the BAYC-Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. The BAYC is a prestigious and well-known assortment of ten thousand- monkey or ape avatar NFTs that have different attributes and traits.

Many renowned celebrities like Jimmy Fallon, Snoop Dog, Serena Williams, Eminen and Steph Curry own a Macaco NFT and are part of the prestigious BAYC. The BAYC-Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT is very valuable, as the entry’s minimum cost is $267,000 or 71 ether.

How do Macaco or BAYC NFTs work?

The NFT Macaco or BAYC-Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT is a set of evidentially uncommon NFTs about a scenario in the future where everybody is wealthy and rich due to trading cryptocurrency but is incredibly bored.

The 10,000 apes in the BAYC-Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection are developed at random. Such random creation results in the attribution of traits of the apes such as eyes, fur, clothing and ornaments, which differ greatly from one ape to another ape.

Macaco NFTs with low-circulation features are highly desirable and valued more, whereas those with a combination of common qualities are valued less. Also, in certain cases, NFT Macaco can be valuable regardless of their high trait count.

Founders of Macaco NFTs

Gargamel, Emperor Tomato Ketchup, Gordon Goner, and No Sass are the founders of the BAYC-Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs or the Macaco NFTs. The 10,000 NFT collection was launched in April and was sold out within 12 hours at $190 or 0.08 ether.

Macaco NFT Price Statistics

147 Macaco NFTs were sold in the last 7 days.

The trading volume of BAYC NFTs is $43.58 million currently.

The average price as per the last 7 days is $296k.

The floor price is 84.5 ether currently.

NFT Macaco Predictions

The floor price of Macaco NFTs was 68 ether in December 2021. Currently, it’s 71 ether. So, it is expected that Macaco or BAYC NFT will reach 100 ether by 2022.

How to buy Macaco NFTs?

Firstly buyers need a crypto wallet and a trading platform.

They need to acquire ETH on their trading platform and transfer it to their wallet.

Then, go to OpenSea (NFT platform hosting BAYC).

Now locate the NFT for purchase.

Buy it right away if there is a buy now option or bid and wait for the seller’s approval.

The NFT gets saved in the wallet upon completion of trade.

Conclusion

NFT Macaco has become increasingly popular with celebrities like Eminem buying Macaco or BAYC NFTs at 123 Ether or over $450 thousand. Also, it has over 437k followers on BAYC Instagram. So, as more and more celebs join the BAYC NFT club, the value of the collection is likely to rise.

Was this article on Macaco NFT informative? Do comment on Macaco or BAYC NFTs.

Also Read : – NFT Voyagers Unknown {Jan} Read An Artwork Buying Guide