NFT Ragnarok {Jan 2022} Find Features, Statistics!

In this post, we have discussed the free play to earn Token game NFT Ragnarok and various features of the game.

Are you a fan of playing to earn tokens or cryptocurrency? Have you heard of the Ro Zero or the Ragnarok NFT game, where you can earn NFTs by playing the game? Would you wanna learn more? If yes, consider reading this article.

A free to play and earn game has emerged into the market named Ro Zero or Ragnarok Zero NFT game. Many people worldwide, especially in Brazil, the Philippines, and the United States. So, in this post, we will talk about the NFT Ragnarok.

What are NFTs?

Non-fungible token or NFT consists of non-transferable data information stored on a blockchain network, which is a type of ledger in a totally digital format. They are becoming increasingly popular these days. Examples include digital files such as images, filma, videos, and music. NFTs differ greatly from the blockchain-based cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum & Bitcoin because each unit is individually identifiable.

Essentially, an NFT is a unit of information that is traded on a blockchain and can be bought and sold. NFTs were first handled by Ethereum’s blockchain platform, which is now widely used. Before learning more about the NFT Ragnarok, let us learn about the play to earn token games.

What is Play to Earn Token Games?

Play to earn token games are games from which players can earn various digital items from playing the game. The rewards are given in the form of digital items such as crypto tokens and non-fungible tokens or NFTs.

Staking is the process by which the rewards are given. In addition to the actual gameplay, these games feature the virtual assets mentioned above.

For example, SLPs are tokens that you can earn in Axie Infinity and then trade on exchanges for a fiat or stablecoin.

What is NFT Ragnarok?

Ragnarok Zero NFT, or popularly known as Ro Zero, is a play to earn Token game. The game is about a grand battle called the Grand Guild Battle. The battle is fought by the Guild masters. These battles are the most feasible way to conquer & own a castle in the game.

In Ro Zero, each castle is unique and comes with various perks which differ from one castle to another castle.

Players can convert all Ro Zero in-game items into NFTs on the Ro Zero marketplace or use them to get bigger rewards in NFT Ragnarok games. The more players will level up and gain items, the more NFTs they can earn.

Features of Ro Zero game:

Players can fight and eliminate enemies known as opponents in the game in secret PK zones.

To gain a competitive edge, there are special in-game events such as the Squid game.

Players of all kinds can take part in events.

Market Capitalization of Ragnarok NFT

Users – 26

Transaction – 31

Volume – $150

Balance – $150

Conclusion

The Ro Zero or the Ragnarok Zero NFT game is a very interesting play to earn a token game in which players can earn unlimited NFT. Visit the Ragnarok NFT Stat page for more.

