Want to know if this is a legit and trustable website from which you can shop online? Read the Nicemarten Reviews and find out.

Buying shoes at a sale is the best thing that can happen, and buying them online from a trusted website where you do not have to step outside your home is the cherry on top.

But did you know sometimes, you can end up getting scammed by a suspicious website? That’s why we are here! We inform you about online shopping websites and keep you updated if they are fit for online shopping or not.

And today, in Nicemarten Reviews, we inform about nicemarten.com, a shoe e-commerce website offering Worldwide shipping and great discounts.

Let’s dive right into it.

What is Nicemarten.com?

Nicemarten.com is an online retail website that claims to deal in Dr. Air Wair Martens shoes. There are shoes for men, women and kids.

Customers will find Chelsea boots, ankle boots, heels, sandals, platforms, shoes and more. They can find shoes for kids by their age. They can browse the website and easily find the perfect pair of shoes through aided search.

The owners claim to provide a safe and secure shopping experience and offer quality and original fashion shoes.

To start answering your question- Is Nicemarten Legit, we mention that the About Us page of this website talks about Bestbuy Shoes Inc. The website seems to be a Dr. Air Wair Martens retailer, but we found no connection.

Customers can save up to 90% through ongoing sales.

Specifications of Nicemarten.com

Please read the following details about nicemarten.com:

URL: https://nicemarten.com/

Domain age: registered recently by the owners on 3 December 2021, the domain age of nicemarten.com is only 11 days.

Category: Dr. Air Wair Martens shoe website

Phone number: in Nicemarten Reviews that no customer care number is shared on the website

Email address: payment@service-sys.com , lars@service-sys.com ,

Company address: no store or company address is mentioned on the website

Social media icons present: we couldn’t find any social media icon or link on the website

Shipping and delivery policy: the company offers Worldwide shipping of products. They use International Express Mail Service for international orders. The processing time for an order is usually 24-72 hours. And it can take up to 20-30 days for the final delivery of orders. A tracking number is shared upon successful payment of the order.

Accepted payment methods: In the Nicemarten Reviews article, the company accepts payments only via credit cards like MasterCard, VISA, JCB, American Express, Discover, and Diners Club International.

Return policy: under product information, the company states that they accept 30-day returns.

Refund policy: no information about the refund policy is stated on the site

Cancellation policy: 4% fee is charged, and you cannot cancel shipped orders.

Pros of Nicemarten.com

Up to 90% off in Autumn/winter sale.

International shipping

Free shipping and returns on orders above $40.

Cons of Nicemarten.com

Low trust score

Fake and copied information

Incomplete contact details

Recently registered by the owners

Is Nicemarten Legit?

Do not forget to take a glance at the following details about this website:

Domain age: 12 days only; 03/12/2021

Domain Expiry: 03/12/2022

Trust Rank: 0.5/100

Trust score: 1/100 trust score is given to nicemarten.com.

Alexa rank: no global Alexa rank is assigned to this site

Plagiarized content: most of the content posted on the website is copied from other sites.

Customer policies: some essential policies are not stated on the website clearly.

Customer reviews: no trustable reviews or feedbacks could be found on the Internet

About Us page: this page talks about Bestbuy Shoes Inc., and we found no link between the two companies.

Owner’s information: not mentioned

Unrealistic discounts: discounts offered seem unrealistic

Nicemarten Reviews

The website shows some ratings from customers on various products, but we cannot analyze these reviews or ratings.

And as far as the Internet is concerned, no reviews or ratings were available there too regarding nicemarten.com. A possible reason behind no reviews can be the recent registration of this website.

Are you on the same page as us regarding nicemarten.com that deals in Dr. Martens shoes? Comment down. Also, learn about the PayPal Scams.

The Final Verdict

In Nicemarten Reviews, we saw that nicemarten.com is an online shopping website for Dr. Martens shoes. This website offers excellent discounts and promises to provide original high-quality shoes to its customers.

But because this website was registered recently and has no available customer reviews, we cannot conclude anything about it yet. However, after seeing all the negative points, we ask you to be cautious while shopping. Also, learn about the Credit Card Scams.