Nicole Hazen Brain Cancer {Aug 2022} Get Details Here!

What type of cancer did Nicole Hazen have?

According to Nicole’s husband and family, she had glioblastoma, a rare type of brain cancer. In July 2020, Nicole Hazen was first diagnosed with cancer. Until then, she was fighting cancer. But she could not bear the pain anymore. Unfortunately, on 4th August 2022, Thursday, Nicole Hazen took her last breath at the age of forty-five.

Relationship between Nicole Hazen and Mike Hazen:

Mike Hazen loved his wife, Nicole Hazen, very much. Together they have four sons. It is really heartbreaking and painful for them to believe the Nicole Hazen Brain Cancer news. Mike Hazen became the general manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016. Before joining the Diamondbacks, Mike Hazen used to do a job with the Boston Red Sox.

Last summer, Mike took a leave of absence from the Diamondbacks to spend more time with his beloved wife and their sons. Though he took a leave, he was involved in the daily operations of the Diamondbacks. Only a loving and caring husband can do this for his wife. Mike is not only a good husband but also a good employee too.

The reaction of Nicole’s family after hearing the Nicole Hazen Brain Cancer news:

On Thursday, Diamondbacks released a statement from Nicole’s family. In that statement, the Hazen family said that Nicole lived her life and she loved her family with devotion and fierceness. Nicole spent her days in the service as a wife, mother, and education advocate. They also mentioned the hard days.

They said that glioblastoma slowly took Nicole’s capacity for walking, speaking, talking, and leading, but the disease could not take the capacity to love her family, children, and friends. Though Nicole is no more, her family will always remember her for her unbending empathy for everyone.

What did Diamondbacks say?

Nicole Hazen Brain Cancer news was very heartbreaking for the Diamondbacks too. Through the Arizona Republic, Diamondbacks said that Nicole was a lovely member of the Diamondbacks family, and they are very sad after hearing her death news. Nicole will always be remembered for her kindness, and beautiful smile that could sweep away the darkness. They also pray for Charlie, Teddy, John, Sam, Mike, and the entire family of Nicole Hazen.

