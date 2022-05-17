Ninnies Wordle {May} Explore Clues And Answer Of Quiz!

This article provides all the details about the latest Mini Crossword puzzle and details on its clue Ninnies Wordle. Follow our article for more updates.

Are you searching for the Daily mini crossword answer? Are you struggling to solve the puzzle? Then we are here to provide you with some support. The game has become quite popular Worldwide. And the craze for this game is increasing with every other day passing by.

The game has provided an interesting puzzle on May 16. So today, in this article, we will figure out the answer to May 16 Mini Crossword Ninnies Wordle. Follow the blog below for more details.

The answer to May 16 Mini Crossword:

While the players were confused with the crossword clues, we solved one of the clues starring Ninnies. Well, the answer to that Ninnies mini Crossword is “TWIST.”

As the popularity of this game is increasing every other day, the mini Crossword has brought yet another interesting challenge in front of its players. The clues were quite challenging to solve, while many people were facing difficulty in solving the May 16 mini crossword puzzle, especially the clue starring the Ninnies. We have given some detail about the clue to Define Ninnies.

Here Ninnies represents a foolish, stupid or weak person.

All about Mini Crossword:

This is the most viral and the latest crossWord puzzle launched by The New York Times. Currently, thousands of players come together to try out this brand new word puzzle.

Mini Crossword is an online crossword puzzle game that has gone viral with its innovative ways of word challenges. It provides various clues based on which players need to guess the correct answer. This game is free to operate.

It offers various crossword challenges every day, which sometimes gets quite confusing, as it happened on May 16, clue Ninnies Wordle.

Clues of Mini Crossword May 16:

While every day, this mini crossword game offers challenging crossword puzzles, List down some of the clues of May 16 Mini Crossword:

Across:

“Material detonation ” is the first crossword clue.

“ Its Noah, while placing Two with Ark ” is the second crossword clue.

“ The leaking sound when the air comes out from a tire ” is the third crossword clue.

“ Tropical Cocktail Rum ” is the fourth crossword clue.

Down:

“ Ninnies ” is the fifth crossword clue.

“ Lined paper logo in iPhone app ” is the sixth crossword clue.

“ It’s a box of First Aid ” is the seventh crossword clue.

“ Hookup with Guitar ” is the eighth crossword clue.

Was Mini Crossword Clue Ninnies Wordle tough to understand?

May 16 Mini Crossword clues were quite confusing, especially the players found Ninnies clue to be quite difficult to understand. And if you are new to crossword puzzles, you should give this latest Mini Crossword game a try.

Summing-Up:

The May 16 Mini Crossword clues were quite confusing, and this article provides all the information. To know more about Mini Crossword on May 16, click on this link.

The above article provides all the details about the May 16 Mini Crossword and further details on the answer of the clue starring Ninnies Wordle, which will help every Mini Crossword player to understand it.

Do you also like playing Mini Crossword? Comment your opinions.

Also Read : – May 16 Wordle Answer {May} Get Correct Solution & Hints!