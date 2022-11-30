Migraines, which are one of the most widespread ailments around the world and impact 39 million Americans, are as commonplace as they are terrible to deal with. The Migraine Research Foundation estimates that 1.2 million hospital visits are caused by migraines annually, and over 90% of sufferers have neurological issues and debilitating headaches so severe that they are unable to function or work. Thankfully, there have been some developments in the treatment and understanding of migraines.

Oral Supplements

While many people put headaches and migraines in the same class, they are actually very different. Migraines are a neurological disease that is most often caused by disruptions in a person’s neurological network. To prevent these breakdowns, the body uses antibodies and antioxidants to keep the system running.

One of the vital antioxidants that have been found to impact the frequency and intensity of migraines is Coenzyme Q10, which is produced naturally in the human body but is also found in fatty fish, eggs, nuts, and organ meats. It can also be taken in the form of an oral supplement. According to studies, using cq10 for migraines has been shown to increase the rate of production of antioxidants that are crucial for maintaining metabolic balance in the body and reducing the effects of day-to-day oxidative stress damage. This is especially important as we age, as our bodies naturally produce less of this coenzyme, which can result in more frequent migraines.

Monoclonal Antibodies

Antibodies (proteins) made in the human body are used in monoclonal antibody medicines. They work by attaching to different proteins within your body. These chemicals bind to the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) which is a type of protein that can affect headaches by enlarging the arteries inside the brain. Research shows that those with persistent headaches (more than 15 days of suffering from headaches a month) have greater amounts of CGRP in their system. These medications prevent CGRP from attaching to the area of the brain that they bind to, resulting in fewer frequent migraines when CGRP cannot connect to its receptor. You might see fewer days of suffering from migraines within the first 30 days of beginning this antibody treatment.

Neuromodulation Devices

Neuromodulation devices are complex medical devices that work by stimulating the nerves of the brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nerves to increase or decrease nervous system performance. Neuromodulation is performed with a small device that utilizes electrical currents or magnets to modify or modulate brain activity. Research has shown that, by delivering small pulses to the nerves, this technique may be beneficial in disrupting ongoing attacks or reducing the frequency of cluster headaches and migraine attacks by preventing them from taking place altogether. At the moment, there are four FDA-approved neuromodulation devices on the market, most of which require a prescription. Different devices target specific types of migraines, so speak to your doctor about which device would be right for you. These devices should also be used under the guidance of a doctor as there are various side effects that need to be taken into account when using this treatment option.

SPG Stimulation

The trigeminal nerve, the nerve primarily responsible for headache symptoms, is intimately connected to a group of cells in the brain known as the sphenopalatine ganglion (SPG). SPG stimulation could be useful for treating migraines as well as chronic cluster headaches, according to recent research. During general anesthesia, an SPG Microstimulator System will normally be implanted via the patient’s mouth, with the wire terminals of the neurostimulator placed at the SPG site. The operation involves the usual surgical risks, as is the case with other dental and facial surgeries, but you should anticipate temporary side effects that include increased numbness, discomfort, and minor irritation in the cheeks, mouth, and teeth when compared to SPG blocks.

Mindfulness-based therapy

Mindfulness is paying attention to how your body and mind are doing at the moment. You experience distracting emotions, ideas, and impulses, but you ignore them. While researchers found no reasonable difference in the overall ability to function during an attack, they did find a substantial decrease in the frequency of migraine attacks with the treatment. This could assist you in regulating how you react to the pain from these migraines and the feelings that go along with it. A modified behavioral mindfulness program that includes meditation has the ability to affect headache traits and promote improved coping mechanisms. Whatever method of therapy you choose with a therapist, you’ll probably still have to keep taking your medication and receiving other therapies.

If you experience migraines, you might be uncertain about the efficacy of your existing medications or if any of the novel treatments mentioned above could lessen your discomfort. Begin your journey towards reducing or eliminating your migraines by consulting with a doctor who can better advise you on the best approach to your affliction. With the massive advances in modern medicine, there is likely to be a new treatment that could ease your pain.