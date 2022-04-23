10 Best NPS Software To Track Customer Satisfaction in 2022

NPS Software To Track Customer Satisfaction: Companies repeatedly ask, ‘Why is there a need to measure customer satisfaction?’ or the need to get an NPS tool?

Measuring customer satisfaction is essential because happy and satisfied customers are the needed assets for the companies.

What can you do to measure customer satisfaction?

There are various ways to do it, but one of the best ways is to calculate the net promoter score. It gets widely used because of its simplicity and ease of use. The net promoter score gets used by two-thirds of the Fortune 1000, including most industries such as telecom companies, airlines, retailers, etc.

When it comes to asking NPS questions to your target audience, you need to have excellent NPS software to help you to gather feedback and expand your brand identity.

Let us begin.

What is NPS software?

NPS software gets widely used to gather customer satisfaction by asking one open-ended question that measures the likelihood of your customers recommending your brand/service/product to a friend or relative.

The classic NPS question is: “On a scale of 0 to 10, how likely are you to recommend our business to a friend or colleague?”

NPS software allows you to run the NPS survey according to your needs. You can run the NPS survey based on your demographics.

The NPS gets calculated from the customer response. The customers can respond to the question from 0-to 10.

Customers with responses 9 or 10 are known as promoters. These customers are loyal and refer your product/brand/service to their friends and family.

Customers with response 6 or lower are known as detractors. They won’t recommend it to their friends and family.

There are various ways for NPS calculation. But the ideal way is using the NPS calculator.

You get an accurate NPS score for every customer feedback.

How Did I Evaluate The NPS Tools?

There are hundreds of NPS tools present in the market. In this list, I have mentioned the 10 NPS tools based on my experience. I have used these tools personally and evaluated the list on specific parameters such as features, suitability for every business, customer support, pricing and popularity of the tools.

What other things I did to evaluate the tools:

I made an account on all these NPS tools for a free trial period and got hands-on experience with their features.

I also researched SaaS aggregator platforms like – Capterra, G2, and Software Suggest to understand customer feedback.

Best 10 NPS Softwares To Measure Customer Satisfaction

Based on my overall research, I was able to classify the overall rating of 25 NPS software and the following are the top 10 that made the list. Before we take a deep dive into each one of them individually, here’s a quick breakdown of my analysis.

NPS Tools Price/month Features Rating – /5 Ease Of Use Customer Service Value For Money Free Trial Overall Rating Zonka Feedback $29 /mo 4.9 4.7 4.9 5 15 days 4.88 Delighted $224 /mo 4.9 4.8 4.9 4.7 7 days 4.83 SurveySparrow $29 /mo 3.8 4.5 5 4.3 14 days 4.4 GetFeedback $50 /mo 3.8 4.8 4.7 4.5 Limited to 20 responses 4.45 SurveyMonkey $19 /mo 3.8 4.5 4.4 4.3 Nil 4.25 Promoter.io $100 /mo 4.3 4.2 3.0 4.1 14 days 3.90 Retently $99 /mo 3.5 4.9 4.9 4.8 7 days 4.53 Qualtrics $125 /mo 4.9 4.4 4.7 4.5 None 4.63 NiceReply $49 /mo 3.5 4.7 4.7 4.7 14 days 4.40 Survicate $65 /mo 4 4.3 4.4 3.6 Limited to 25 responses 4.08

Zonka Feedback

Top Features: WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) survey editor.

Plug-n-play customer feedback and survey software

Surveys get conducted in 30+ languages.

There are more than 200 pre-designed customer feedback templates and forms to choose from.

NPS Surveys with Logic and Workflows

Surveys can be scheduled manually or triggered by conditions.

Provides integration with over 1400 apps and preview surveys.

Conducting and collecting NPS feedback is quite simple unless it’s actually turned into proactive customer data that can assist in making data-driven decisions. Right from sending NPS surveys, analyzing survey replies, and extracting shareholder-friendly reports, Zonka Feedback’s comprehensive NPS software can help you understand your customers’ opinions, contentment, and loyalty.

The award-winning customer feedback SaaS – Zonka Feedback – is able to give you detailed NPS reports, such as Insights, Trends, Text Analysis, and more, and enable you as well as your team members to drill down and filter the reports and assign relevant team members to address any issue(s) raised by a detractor. This option can be crucial for taking concrete actions, resolving issues, and closing the feedback loop to improve customer experience.

Pros:

It took me less than 5 minutes to create an email survey that I could send to my customers, and work on the response

Cons:

The tool has limited predefined background options in its templates, however, they can be customized. I guess improvements have no bounds even for an established player in the market research category.

Delighted

Top Features: Surveys that get tailored for mobile devices are available.

Support is available in 37 different languages.

Ensures that custom choices such as button style, colors, subject line, and logo are available.

Set up email alerts for responses using automation.

Graphs get used to visualizing survey results.

Delighted allows you to run CSAT, NPS, and CES surveys. You can distribute the survey via web, SMS, email, and link. The setup of the surveys is easy.

Delighted supports multiple integrations with various apps like HubSpot and Salesforce. And their platform also enables you to customize NPS surveys by adding questions such as 5-star, smileys, thumb surveys, and more. By using Delighted, you get detailed analytics and real-time survey reports but unlike Zonka Feedback, the exorbitantly high price tag of $224/month could burn a hole in the budget of many startups and SMEs, especially in the emerging countries.

Pros:

The dashboard is simple and well-organized, with all tabs in their proper places and the overall experience was very delightful. Reporting was also on the point as I chose the star-type feedback form.

Cons:

Only limited pre-built integration options are available in Delighted but just like Zonka Feedback, Zapier and Integrately certainly help to automate the processes.

Survey Sparrow

Top Features: There are eight different questions and twenty different font families to choose from.

Conditional and skip logic are available.

Allows you to manage multiple accounts from one location.

GDPR-compliant support.

SurveySparrow is a customer experience management tool that works across all channels. It has a particular NPS survey program that is apt for most industries. Although very limited in features, it certainly does the job and helps gauge customer loyalty.

You get streamlined workflows, comprehensive dashboards, white labeling, and every other nitty-gritty you need to make your NPS surveys reliable. Categorizing customers into various groups is easier with SurveySparrow and following up too. Gather actionable insights about your customers by implementing the survey.

The simplicity of SurveySparrow and the bang-on implementation also helped it get featured as a noteworthy product in 360-degree feedback software and customer experience software via Capterra.

Pros:

I like that the software is adaptable and affordable. Support is excellent, and just to check their customer response, I did share a query and the assistance was quite quick. So, full marks for customer servicing!

Cons:

While working with the survey design, the drag-and-drop question box is a bit buggy, and it doesn’t always snap into place correctly.



GetFeedback

Top Features: User-friendly interface.

White-label surveys are available.

Trends to help identify areas for improvement.

Text Analytics ensures customer sentiment.

GetFeedback is a customer experience solution designed specifically for Salesforce integration (other integrations are also available). This software includes various CX tools, such as NPS surveys and a considerable number of feedback forms and surveys. It comes with pre-built templates for creating mobile-friendly, responsive NPS Surveys that you can white-label and customize to include more questions.

For real-time insights into their customers’ health, many global brands rely on GetFeedback.

Pros:

I like the customizability of this platform. It has a lot of great features to help cater to different needs.

Cons:

For all the features it provides as compared to its competitors, GetFeedback could even be a little less expensive. But the only issue I found was the free-trial wall that I felt was too soon for me. Spoiler Alert – It is limited to just 20 responses.

SurveyMonkey

Top Features: A platform for single and multiple users.

Provides 200+ survey templates that are ready to use.

Provides a safe environment for A/B testing.

Different survey versions are available and a snapshot of replies with charts and summary reports.

SurveyMonkey collects real-time feedback by using polls, quizzes, and mobile responsive surveys. Thanks to 100 expert NPS templates and an extensive “question bank” of survey questions, you can customize NPS surveys to fit your brand. SurveyMonkey has diverse features, such as filters, tags, and data trend reports, to help you turn your survey responses into helpful information.

SurveyMonkey is best for anyone who wants to know what their customers, employees, or prospects want, need, and expect, including CX, HR, marketing, IT, and growth professionals.

Pros:

Ease of use, functionality for simple tasks or very basic data collection.

Cons:

I loved the time when Survey Monkey used to be a go-to tool because of its simplicity, however, even though the free tool is out of the picture, I was very disappointed as there were a few times when the survey link didn’t always work.

Promoter.io

Top Features: It’s simple to adapt to any business model.

It has a lot of logic in it.

Customer sentiments get tracked in the past.

Filters attributes such as consumer demographics, revenue, and so on.

Promoter.io is a high-quality end-to-end NPS platform that uses complete surveys to examine your customers’ opinions and activities. It allows users to see their NPS score, broken down into critics, passives, and promoters. This NPS software also allows you to filter your audience by demographics and deliver insights based on the phrases used by each sort of responder.

The pricing of the tool is a bit on the higher side, so, for that reason, I would prefer Survey Monkey!

Pros:

I like how you can see the entire survey results as well as the drill down as needed. Promoter.io was also fantastic to be able to respond directly to the feedback. The simplicity of the feedback form even encourages participants to provide more feedback in some cases.

Cons:

Individual feedback cannot be selected from the dashboard. The filters in the tool are not very interactive, and the values could be set one at a time which results in a time-consuming and less-effective way to analyze the performance.



Retently

Top Features: Customize the layout and language of the survey template.

A/B testing of topic lines gets ensured.

Keep track of the status of surveys.

Make unique workflows.

Provides options for setting and receiving email and Slack channel notifications.

Retently is an automated Net Promoter Score (NPS) solution that saves time and improves response rates. It allows you to test different versions of your surveys to see which ones generate the most responses. With the built-in template editor, you can personalize your NPS surveys as well.

The program also has a survey campaign tool that makes it simple to run different NPS campaigns across various client categories. The trial period is for 7 days only, which could be a deal-breaker. In my case, I was able to run my pilot campaign successfully, however, 7 days may not be enough for everyone!

Nonetheless, this NPS software can be considered amongst the best for a few industry-specific use cases including B2B Software & SaaS, Technology & Services, Financial Services, Insurance, Telecommunications & Media companies.

Pros:

A very good support team which is always on hand to help with any questions.

Cons:

If you’re using the basic subscription model, sending the same campaign in multiple languages can be a pain.



Qualtrics

Top Features: Customize surveys with up to 20 factors.

Constructs and evaluates online and offline surveys.

With 30+ graph types, it provides visual data.

AI technology improves survey quality and increases responses.

Qualtrics is a net promoter score (NPS) solution that helps you track, analyze, and improve your NPS. It allows you to track NPS at any stage in the customer journey, using any platform or channel, such as SMS or email. The Forecast IQ component of Qualtrics’ NPS solution combines NPS and operational data to predict customer behavior.

This analysis can assist you in determining which customers are most likely to churn. Role-based dashboards are also available in Qualtrics, ensuring that the right individuals on your team have access to the customer data they need to improve CX and loyalty. Starting at $125 makes it quite competitive, yet, I would still consider it a bit higher on the price scale, especially for small business owners.

The UX and product development team at Qualtrics has certainly done an amazing job, consequently, it has been featured as a noteworthy product in multiple categories.

Pros:

Qualtrics is extremely user-friendly, making it simple to create and manage complex mobile surveys.

Cons:

There were some minor issues while downloading the dashboard reports and personally, I couldn’t find a lot of flaws. However, I could certainly not ignore the heat Qualtrics is facing on social forums around their contracts and refund.

NiceReply

Top Features: It keeps track of complaints.

Allows you to keep track of your consumer involvement.

To address negative feedback, it offers automated workflows and push notifications.

NiceReply is one of the most popular solutions for gauging customer experience. With a range of charts, time filters, and comparisons, it encourages you to keep track of events in real-time. Customization, analytics, data security, and connectors are all included in this NPS application.

Nicereply is amazing, offering 14 days of trial with the plans starting at a safe spot of $49 per month. And after exhausting the trial, I must say that it is better than most of the NPS tools present in this list when it comes to the reports and notifications.

Pros:

The dashboard and reporting are quite useful and insightful. You can easily individually track the responses and send reminders to those who haven’t, which is a fantastic push activity, especially in the eedback culture.

Cons:

Its UI, in my opinion, could be improved to a more modern layout to provide a better user experience. But whatever it does, it does good, so, not much complaints!

Survicate

Top Features: Ensures that mobile surveys are tailored and responsive.

Custom CSS is available, as well as 50+ survey templates.

Provides a conditional logic system.

Survicate is used to collect NPS feedback via buttons or widgets. It collects NPS data from a variety of sources. NPS Surveys get created, edited, and distributed through various means. It also enables chat surveys and gets you real-time insights from clients while conversing with them on chat.

Unfortunately, this FREE mobile and web-supporting NPS feedback software limits you to 25 responses in the free version every month, which is quite low for anyone. Although I must say it’s a good gateway for people ready to pay for the subscription as they put the starter plan at $65/month.

Pros:

Automated campaigns in Survicate, although had lesser pre-defined workflows than Zonka Feedback were good enough for a starter. Additionally, the quick integrations also helped in operations and customer success management.

Cons:

The simplicity of Suvicate comes at a cost as it lacks Android, iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS support. Even while using its only web app, I could see rage from customers who have complained about the low responsiveness while launching and editing a survey.

Conclusion

Knowing your net promoter score, regardless of whatever method works best for your company, is a proven way to boost client loyalty and help your company flourish in the long run, and based on the review of the aforementioned top 10 software, we hope that you will be able to choose the best NPS software.