Nroblue .Com {April} Explore Features, And Legitimacy

Read about Nroblue .Com, a new website offering community support and a new version of Dragon Ball Game popular as Blue Dragon.

Are you a fan of Dragon Ball Game? Are you bored playing old version of Dragon Ball Games available on Google and Apple stores? Are you looking for newer version of Blue Dragon Ball Game recently developed by a third party in Vietnam?

Nroblue.com is recent website offering a new version of Dragon Ball Game that became famous as Blue Dragon Ball! So, let’s review below the Nroblue .Com website.

About:

Nroblue.com is offering two files to be exported from its platform. One version of the game can be installed on the Android platform, and the other can be installed on the Windows platform. Nroblue.com is an exciting website as it also supports member forums by joining their community.

The community members are exclusively the players who are fans of Dragon Ball Games. Most of the posts by the members are related to providing cheats, tips and tricks for playing the latest version of the game offered on Nroblue.com.

Blue Dragon Ball Game on Nroblue .Com:

The Windows version of the game is 26.1 MB in size, and the Android version of the game is 10.3 MB in size. Both the files can be freely exported. Nroblue.com makes it hassle-free to export both files by just clicking a button, eliminating ads and external links!

The windows version of the game is compressed in a zip file format that will require decompression software to extract installation files.

The website does not require the user to register to export the game files or view the member posts. However, to join the Nroblue .Com fan and players community forum, you are required to register first.

Once registration is completed, you can log in to include your posts, cheats, tips and tricks. Moreover, you can discuss the progress in the game and opt for better solutions for playing the game.

Nroblue.com has 75K subscribers on Facebook @ngocrongblue. The membership to the Facebook group is private. Only members registered at Nroblue.com can view Facebook posts.

At the same time, Nroblue.com has more than 21.9K subscribers on the YouTube @Ngọc Rồng Blue channel. The YouTube channel was started on 5th March 2022, featuring 22 videos by community members, and has received more than 740,087 views.

Features of Nroblue .Com:

GMO Z.com RUNSYSTEM owns Nroblue.com. Nroblue.com did not mention any policy content and contact details. Its IP 103.90.224.52 has a valid SSL certificate and uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

Conclusion:

Nroblue.com is a one-month and twenty-day-old website registered on 2nd March 2022. It has a short life expectancy as it will expire within ten months and ten days on 2nd March 2023. Nroblue.com has a terrible 1% Trust Rank, a poor business ranking of 14.8%, a poor Alexa rank of 1,542,642 and a high threat, malware and phishing profile. Hence, Nroblue.com is a Scam and not recommended.

