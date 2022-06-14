Oakleaf Car Accident {June 2022} Read All Tragic News!

This article provides all facts on the Oakleaf Car Accident. So read ahead to know the details.

After a single-vehicle crash on Oakleaf Village Parkway on 16 September 2019, one Oakleaf High School junior died, and two other students were hospitalised.

What happened at Oakleaf High School?

Keondre Moss and three other Oakleaf High kids were in the car that drove into a tree in the median of the road, according to Jacksonville police. As per the witnesses, the boys were allegedly speeding and potentially racing two other vehicles at the time. After a probable street race, the vehicle accelerated across a median and slammed into a tree, leaving the vehicle wrecked.

The collision occurred approximately south of Argyle Forest Boulevard, near Merchants Way. As per the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, one victim was stuck until firemen freed him.

What is known about the victims?

Police did not release the identities and ages of the students involved in the Oakleaf Plantation Car Accident. However, a GoFundMe account set up to aid Moss’ burial expenses described him as a typical 16-year-old from Kansas City.

The GoFundMe tribute also reads that he was a kind and good young man who loved his 3-year-old niece. Moss’s mother and sister are distraught and torn, with many significant decisions ahead of them due to this unexpected death. They did a memorial service in Florida and ultimately returned to Kansas with the rest of their family.

What Moss’ Mother said

Katina Moss, the mother of the 16-year-old boy, who died after his car collided with a tree on Oakleaf Village Parkway, gave other teenagers a message.

She urged them to make informed decisions. She also requested teenagers stop speeding around and fasten their seatbelts.

Other incidents like the Oakleaf Crash

Sorbara Khem Ya-Porn, 24, was killed in November 2010 while driving down Gate Parkway in Jacksonville at high speeds in the same direction as a friend’s car before losing control on a bend. They collided with different light posts. According to investigators at the time, the incident appeared to be the consequence of an out-of-control race.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office stated two 16-year-old Bartram Trail High School students wrecked in a pickup truck approximately a half-mile from the school in October 2013, with one ejected when it crashed on Longleaf Pine Parkway near Orange Branch Trail. Dylan Christopher Shaw, the driver, and Aubrey Thompson, the passenger, were both critically injured. According to investigators, speed was a factor, and the driver was racing another vehicle.

What do Stats Say about accidents like the Oakleaf Car Accident?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,433 teenagers aged 16 to 19 died in motor vehicle crashes in 2016, while 292,742 were treated in emergency rooms for injuries. According to the statistics, six teenagers are killed every day. In 2016, 15- to 19-year-olds made up just 6.5 per cent of the US population, but they were responsible for $13.6 billion (8.4%) of all motor vehicle injury expenditures.

