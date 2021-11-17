Occurno Reviews {Nov 2021} Is This Offering Legit Deals?

This article shares details about Occurno Reviews and its trustworthiness for the consumers

Pandemic had put the whole world to a standstill situation. But, one thing which prospered during this time was online shopping. Since that time, there has been nothing that can hinder this spreading sector. Many online websites are providing products at your doorsteps in the United States. It is not mandatory that all these might be legit to prove your money in the right direction. Therefore, we are going to analyze Occurno Reviews for your reference.

What is Occurno.com?

It is a website which is providing a variety of brands to you at your doorsteps. It is an online retail company dedicated to supplying branded collections with well-qualified and dedicated delivery services. They deliver the products in nearly 200 countries. It can be said that the services are worldwide. The website’s main aim is to collect the latest fashionable products for their consumers, which can guarantee one destination service. It can be said that it has effects at the most affordable rates. Now, as you have learned about the website, let’s see Is Occurno Legit or not.

Specifications:

Type of Website: E-commerce website

Variety of Products: All kinds of products like clothes and games.

Domain Age: It is merely one month old.

Email Id: occurno@outlook.com Contact no: +12513401338

Address: 104 Bluegrass CT, Taylors, South Carolina, 29687, United States .

Payment Method: It accepts all types of online payment.

Return Policy: You can return the product within 30 days of receiving it.

Refund Policy: After returning the product, they will email and inform you about the refund.

Certification: It has HTTPS certification.

Social Media presence: It does not have any social media presence.

Ranking: Very low ranking.

Reviews: Not available.

Pros of using Occurno.com:

As per Occurno Reviews , it provides various branded products at an affordable price at your doorsteps.

It has HTTPS protection to secure your privacy with any third-party indulgence.

It also accepts 30 days returns and refunds which is the best part of this website.

Cons of using Occurno.com:

This website is a very new website that you might not be aware of. It is merely one month old.

There is no social media presence on this website, and therefore we are unable to find the real reviews of the people.

There is no ranking available on this platform.

Is Occurno Legit?

After analyzing various factors of the website, we found that the website is merely one month old. It was created on 15th October 2021. Therefore, it would be wise if you don’t trust such new websites.

There is no trace of any social media presence to find any consumer interaction about the website. Social media presence proves the legitimacy of the website, and it shows the transparency of the website.

The website has shown the email id and contact number, but as the website is new and without any consumer experience, we cannot see whether these contact details are true.

As per Occurno Reviews , the address details are available on Google maps; it is unsure whether it is available or not.

Scam Detector’s rank is only 27.2 out of 100, displaying a very poor trust score among other competitive websites.

It has HTTPS certification, which secures the privacy of your account. It secures your data and does not allow it to be shared with any third party.

There are no consumer reviews available about this website, and therefore we do not have any idea regarding any positives or negatives about this website.

What are Occurno Reviews?

As per our research, we are unable to find any consumer reviews about this platform. We could not find any reviews, neither on social media nor on its official page. So, we cannot rely on this website as there is no transparency or information about it. Therefore, it would be wise not to invest your precious time and money in this website. Once you get enough information about its legitimacy, it would be wise to support it on this website. Until then, you should not invest in this website.

Final Verdict:

There are many websites which are promoting online shopping to consumers. However, you should not trust these websites blindly and check their legitimacy accordingly.

We hope that Occurno Reviews have helped you to gain some insightful information about it. Also, we recommend you to choose a trusted website for your online purchase.

