Oceanside Fireworks 2022 {July} Get Complete Insight!

The United States will celebrate 246th Independence Day on the 4th of July, a classic American holiday. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and pomp and show. Fireworks are organized from multiple locations on the 3rd and 4th of July 2022.

Where can you watch the fireworks show?

On the 4th of July, San Diego will witness fireworks and celebrations in which some events will return for the first time in the last two years due to the COVID outbreak.

In the Big Bay Boom (4th July) of San Diego, from four barges, fireworks will be discharged simultaneously. The locations are Harbor Island, Off Shelter Island, and North and South Embarcadero.

The city of Oceanside will host the fireworks show on 3rd July. The SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazo is the venue. At 9:00 pm, the display will begin.

San Diego Fireworks 2022

People are suggested to watch the show from popular areas to enjoy it more beautifully. Most shows are free of cost. However, you may get charged for parking.

Following are the locations and timings of the fireworks show:

Big Bay Boom (in San Diego) 9:00 pm (4th July)

Mission Bay Fireworks show (in San Diego) at 1215 El Carmel Place

Coronado Fireworks, 9:00 pm, at Glorietta Bay

Del Mar Fairgrounds (in North County), 9:00 pm

Grape Day Park (in North County), 9:00 pm

Ellen Browning Scripps Park, 9:00 pm

Oceanside 4TH of July Fireworks 2022 , SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon, 9:00 pm

Chula Vista (in South Bay), 2800 Olympic Pkwy, 9:00 pm

El Cajon fireworks show, Kennedy Park, 9:00 pm

Other Important Events

A parade will be organized at the Coronado Independence Day celebration at 10:00 am. Concerts at many locations between 4-5 pm.

A classic baseball game at Petco Park at 3:40 pm between the Padres and the Seattle Mariners.

This year, La Jolla will not be organizing a fireworks festival. But they’ll be having a ‘Top Gun’ parade on Beaumont Avenue.

Oceanside Fireworks 2022 celebration will be on 3rd July. They are also celebrating their 134th anniversary. The venue gates open at 5:00 pm at El Corazon.

In San Marcos, there will be a dog contest, carnival games, and many more. The carnival is going to happen from 9 am to 4 pm.

Conclusion

The day is celebrated throughout the country with fireworks, concerts, baseball games, barbeque, and many other activities. People excitedly visit the fireworks festival to commemorate the day and carry the long-established tradition.

