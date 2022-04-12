One21 Store Review {April} Is It Authentic Site Or Scam?

This research on One21 Store Review will give you comprehensive details on the One21 Store’s lawfulness and features.

Are you looking for ethnic wear dresses? If you are looking for one such store, One21 Store is an apt option for you. This shop in India is designed to serve unique collections for ladies. If you love Indian traditions and culture and plan to buy Indian Dresses, this shop is suitable.

One21 Store Review will guide our readers on the characteristics, features, and other valuable details. So, you must consider this write-up before buying from this shop.

Brief of One21 Store

One21 Store is an Indian-based online shopping website where people can find varieties of Indian ethnic wear. They have self-stitched and tailor-made clothes that are the choice of many ladies. Their collection will embrace your beauty and will give you a perfect look in the wedding season. Let us look at their collection.

Indian Sarees

Lehenga

Salwar Kameez

Gowns

Shararas

Party Wear Kurtis

Home Decor Accessories

Is One21 Store Legit? If you look at their layout, you might feel tempted by their outstanding collection. The shoppers are aware of different kinds of scams like banking scams, credit card scams, and other scams. So, they need complete guidance on the legitimacy of their shopping destination. Our team has kept our readers’ needs a kind and made this post for you. So, kindly spare a few minutes on it and get to know this store.

Features of One21 Store

Purchase ethnic wear dresses from https://one21store.com/shop/ .

Email Id: Care@One21store.Com

Phone Number: +91 8743837591

Address details: NR. Siddhivinayak Temple, Gujarat 395007, Surat, F-6983 Exult Shoppers, Vesu.

We did not find any suitable One21 Store Review on their ethnic collection. Moreover, online review sites did not showcase any ratings.

Return Policy: Products must be unused and should have original tags.

Refund: Refunded amount may take 3-4 to show in your bank account.

Shipment time: Rs 149 is charged on all orders. They claim to charge minimum delivery charges.

Payment Options: Maestro, Visa, PayPal, Discover, Master Card, etc.

Positive Highlights

Email, address, and phone number are available.

They deliver products outside India also.

The status of the orders can be checked through WhatsApp.

Negative Highlights

Social media pages are unfound.

No relevant reviews were seen.

The owner’s name is unfound.

Is one21 Store Legit?

This shop has provided a fantastic range of Indian wear. But, this outer beauty can cost you a lot. Here we will discuss some necessary details that can guide the readers on its legitimacy.

Website Registration: March 10, 2022, is the One21 Store’s registration date. This means it was made one month ago and has a short life expectancy.

Trust Score: One21 Store has a one percent trust rate. It is a poor trust rate, and such websites can be fraudulent.

Registrar : One21 Store shop was registered by Google LLC.

Shopper’s Feedback : This shop does not include any One21 Store Review on their ethnic wear. Moreover, the online review sites have not rated this shop.

Social media Availability : There are icons mentioned on their layout of Facebook, Instagram, etc., but these pages were unavailable.

Privacy Policy: The privacy policy is mentioned appropriately. Furthermore, other policies like return, shipment, etc., were also found.

Missing Informatio n: We have found details like email, telephone number, and address, but the owner’s name was not found.

Data safety : The site uses the HTTPS protocol that enables security during data transfer.

Alexa Rank: This shop was rated substandardly on Alexa. Thus, it is an under-rated website.

One21 Store Review

The retailer has successfully provided email, location details, and phone number. However, the owner’s name is missing. This shop has mentioned many icons of social media platforms, but these icons are blank and do not redirect to any social page. The reviews were also missing from the layout. Also, online review sites did not share any relevant reviews. This shop is hard to trust as many characteristics were not as per expectations.

The ranking on Alexa makes it more suspicious. So, be aware of such retailers. Kindly visit this page to get information on credit card scams.

Final Summary

This research on One21 Store Review concludes that the life expectancy of One21 Store shops is extremely poor and inconsiderate. It has a one-month life span. The trust score is also unfavorable. So, we could not trust this website. Please check this link to know more details on Indian Clothing.

