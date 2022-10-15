A Day in the Life of an Online Trader

If you’re thinking about becoming an online trader, you’re probably in the research phase learning everything you can about the industry. You already know the importance of using the right platform and strategy to make your trading successful. Furthermore, you might wonder how your life will look once you’re a fully-fledged trader and doing it daily.

The life of an online trader involves buying and selling securities on the stock market. However, as an online trader working from home, there are some intricacies you will have to learn in your day-to-day operations as you forge ahead. This piece will examine a day in the shoes of an online trader and let you know what to expect.

Pre-market Prep

The pre-market prep is the first thing you do in the morning after getting out of bed. This includes taking a shower, making and having breakfast, and checking new sources for developments that took place overnight. Bloomberg is an excellent news source for traders you can also use for updates. Depending on where you are, the markets might open at different times, but if you’re in the UK, that will be at 8 am.

So along with you’re other morning routines, you will also need to ensure that you research securities which will be big movers for the day to help you strategise and learn what to look out for. After making your notes, you will head to your workspace, turn on your computer, and load your trading programs. Ensure everything is working well and your internet speeds are as you’d expect them to be before your day trading session begins.

Early Bird Trades

Luck is preparation meets opportunity, as long as you do your due diligence and are ready by the first bell. You will get lucky in online trading. The first few minutes or so of trading are highly volatile because overnight movers and traders are eager to get out of or into positions. Therefore, be patient, avoid being too hasty, and give the market time to settle down as you survey for opportunities and trends.

Now it’s about being critical and using your trading knowledge and intuition to help identify opportunities that match your strategy. Speed is vital at this point, as some opportunities to make incremental advances only last for a few moments. However, the next portion of the day can be uneventful after the morning rush, which can last up to two hours. This is an excellent time to catch up with emails, have lunch and do some more research for the next trading session.

Second Wind

After the mid-day slump is over and institutional traders are back online, a second wind picks up, and things get lively after the lunch hour. Trading activity once more resumes, and this is your second chance of the day to make more trades before the market closes. It’s also your chance to close on the short position you entered in the morning.

Furthermore, because day traders don’t hold on to positions overnight, you will have to be keen not to open ones you can’t close on time. When 4 pm nears, you will have to close on all your open positions and ensure that there are no open orders. They can get filled without you realising and cost you a pretty penny.

Debrief

A daily debrief after closing your trading is essential for any trader. A shrewd trader uses this time to learn what they did right or wrong for the day and see how the market is relative to everything else. They then account for the day but don’t celebrate wins too much or let a bad day get them down. One important thing to realise is that it’s just another day’s work, and you will have some good and some bad.

Final Words

When you’re new to something, it can seem strange and almost unnatural until you get used to it. Trading is a high-pressure and volatile industry that can be unnerving, especially when you’re just learning the ropes. But now that you have a glimpse of how a day in the life of an established trader looks. We hope it gives you the confidence to know you’re doing the right things and are well on your way to making it big.