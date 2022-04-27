DODBUZZ
News

Onlinebookclub Scam {April 2022} Find The Relevant Info!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags

The news article covers all the information from the reviewers to know the details of the Onlinebookclub Scam and let other people know about it.

Did you come across a recent book club scam that is trending all over the internet? If not, let us give you the details of the scam. Onlinebookclub is an organization where the writers get paid for reviewing a book or review their website. The site mentions that the first review you do is free, and after that, you get paid. Individuals in the United States are seen as eager to do the review. But, before that, we need to see the details on Onlinebookclub Scam.

What is the scam?

Onlinebookclub promises a lot to its reviewers, but the pay is miserable in return for the work that the site asks you to do when it comes to payment. The site asks the reviewers to note any profane language used by the authors and jot down all the mistakes. The site is termed a scam because it does not pay the required amount after the reviewers do the work. The reviews can also be rejected, affecting your score and low payment.

Essential points about Onlinebookclub Scam

  • The book club allows the reviewers to review a website following the given format of the website. If the reviewers deviate from the format, they won’t get paid.
  • Reviewers are asked to write the review in 500 words for the grown-ups category and 300 for the children’s books. 
  • The payment scheme is not transparent, and it just mentions that the reviewers will get paid between $5 to $60 for every review received.
  • Generally, people don’t get paid high enough during the initial reviews, and it gets increased only based on the reviewer score.

People’s viewpoint on Onlinebookclub Scam

Many people in the United States got scammed and are paid very less even after an increased reviewer score. There is no format for the payment, and many of the reviewers have complained that they have been on the website for the last two years and written over twenty reviews, but still, no payment has been received by them. The reviewer score also did not go above the 35 ranks, from where the reviewers get paid. Another reviewer said that she got paid for the work she did. There is no transparency in the website, and so it is termed an Onlinebookclub Scam

The website needs to work on it and improve the payment methods to gain people’s trust, or else the website will be shut down as early as possible. Read all the details about the book club scam here.

Final Ending

Many contests are going on social media about the online book club. People are confused about the reviews as many of the reviewers have received the payment on time and confessed it on social media. Have you visited the website recently? Do you think that the Onlinebookclub Scam is a scam? Let us know your answers in the comment section below. Moreover, go through How to avoid  a scam.

Conclusion

The news article covers all the information from the reviewers to know the details of the Onlinebookclub Scam and let other people know about it.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Santorini Travel Scam {April 2022} Read For More Data!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
If you don't know about the Santorini Travel Scam, then look at this article which will help you to know what you should do if you face some scams. Do you love to travel around the world? How will you react if you know that you have wasted your time and money booking a fake hotel? We know it will be very stressful. Today we will discuss a scam which will force you to think ten times before booking a hotel in your favourite tourist place.  Many people from Australia,...
News

Ownwell Reviews {April} Know The Details Of Legitimacy!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This article is related to the website, which lowers the property tax and tells the reader about the Ownwell Reviews and its legitimacy. Read it once. Are you looking for genuine reviews related to the Ownwell website? Do you want to know whether this website falls in the category of trusted website or scam ones? Online scams are increasing daily, and users need to check the website before using them.  This article will talk about one of the United States property taxes websites called Ownwell and tell you about the...
News

Lauren Bernett Cause of Death {April} Shocking News!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This article discusses the Lauren Bernett Cause of Death and offers information about this player's death. Do you follow professional softball? Along with top-tier professional softball leagues, college and university-level softball are also closely followed by the game's fans. Laura Bernett was one of the big names in the sport who was expected to make some massive waves.  Lauren Bernett Cause of Death has become trendy after her recent unfortunate demise. Users in the United States, Canada, and various other regions are shocked by this news. Keep reading this article...
News

Knopp.Com {April} What Makes It An Interesting Website?

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This post helps to provide guidance on the specifications and legitimacy of Knopp. com. Kindly read to get complete information. Have you heard about Knopp? How does it work? Today we will update you about a website that can help you get a good suggestion for your portfolio. Knopp's website is well known in the United States and the United Kingdom. However, some people are still keenly waiting to get detailed information on Knopp. com.  So, this write-up can update you about the latest features and functions of the Knopp...