Onlinebookclub Scam {April 2022} Find The Relevant Info!

Did you come across a recent book club scam that is trending all over the internet? If not, let us give you the details of the scam. Onlinebookclub is an organization where the writers get paid for reviewing a book or review their website. The site mentions that the first review you do is free, and after that, you get paid. Individuals in the United States are seen as eager to do the review. But, before that, we need to see the details on Onlinebookclub Scam.

What is the scam?

Onlinebookclub promises a lot to its reviewers, but the pay is miserable in return for the work that the site asks you to do when it comes to payment. The site asks the reviewers to note any profane language used by the authors and jot down all the mistakes. The site is termed a scam because it does not pay the required amount after the reviewers do the work. The reviews can also be rejected, affecting your score and low payment.

Essential points about Onlinebookclub Scam

The book club allows the reviewers to review a website following the given format of the website. If the reviewers deviate from the format, they won’t get paid.

Reviewers are asked to write the review in 500 words for the grown-ups category and 300 for the children’s books.

The payment scheme is not transparent, and it just mentions that the reviewers will get paid between $5 to $60 for every review received.

Generally, people don’t get paid high enough during the initial reviews, and it gets increased only based on the reviewer score.

People’s viewpoint on Onlinebookclub Scam

Many people in the United States got scammed and are paid very less even after an increased reviewer score. There is no format for the payment, and many of the reviewers have complained that they have been on the website for the last two years and written over twenty reviews, but still, no payment has been received by them. The reviewer score also did not go above the 35 ranks, from where the reviewers get paid. Another reviewer said that she got paid for the work she did. There is no transparency in the website, and so it is termed an Onlinebookclub Scam.

The website needs to work on it and improve the payment methods to gain people’s trust, or else the website will be shut down as early as possible. Read all the details about the book club scam here.

Many contests are going on social media about the online book club. People are confused about the reviews as many of the reviewers have received the payment on time and confessed it on social media. Have you visited the website recently? Do you think that the Onlinebookclub Scam is a scam? Let us know your answers in the comment section below. Moreover, go through How to avoid a scam.

Conclusion

The news article covers all the information from the reviewers to know the details of the Onlinebookclub Scam and let other people know about it.