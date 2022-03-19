The Only Guide to Essay Writing You’ll Ever Need

The Only Guide to Essay Writing: Writing an essay is a great way to have your voice on a particular subject, and even one of the best ways to further your education. For example, if you want to get into a good college, I would strongly advise you to put together an essay on a topic that might catch the attention of college recruiters. Or you can simply make a case for why they should pick you. And once you get into the college of your choice, guess what? There will be more essays and other written assignments waiting for you, for better or worse.

Now, in order for it to be good, a written essay needs to be meet certain standards and requirements, not just in terms of its quality, but also how it formatted and presented. There are many different types of essays out there, so I’m not going to get go over those, but instead, I will focus on tips that you can implement regardless of essay type. Keep on reading for more information.

Brainstorm Your Way to a Topic

Even if you already have your mind made up about a topic, you shouldn’t stop there. Write down your main idea, and then start brainstorming and come up with ideas that branch out from your topic. And yes, most of those might end up being worthless, but you will also end up with a few great ones that will help elevate your essay or take it in an entirely new direction. Try and do this every time, instead of making up ideas as you actually write your essay. Every essay writing service expert will confirm this.

Prepare Your Essay

Arguably, the most challenging thing about writing an essay is all the work that goes into preparations before you have even started to write it. First of all, you need to gather all of your data, facts, resources, and references, which you will use to bolster your thesis and your arguments. Second, every time I write my essay, I come up with an outline first, so that I can sort my arguments and incorporate them into appropriate subheadings. It takes work, but once you do all of that beforehand, your essay will practically write itself.

Revise, Revise, Revise

Once you are done writing your essay, it is time to go over it and revise your first draft. You can go through as many drafts as you need. When doing your revision, pay attention to several different aspects of your writing. For example, you can make sure to avoid using the passive voice. In addition to that, you can improve the clarity of your sentences, as well as choose words that are more appropriate for the subject matter you are writing about. Finally, make sure your grammar, spelling, and punctuation are on point.

Provide Structure for Your Essay

In most cases, sticking to the basic layout of five paragraphs will do the job. This means:

one paragraph for the introduction

three for the body

and one for the conclusion of your essay

The introductory paragraph of your essay is quite similar to the intro of any other written text, meaning that you should put an emphasis on your topic. Once the reader is done reading the introduction, they should have a clear idea about what your essay is all about.

The three body paragraphs will make up the bulk of your essay. This is where you provide all the relevant data, facts, and arguments to support the thesis you have laid out in your introduction. Pay close attention to how you’re going to present your evidence in those three paragraphs. For instance, in most cases, the point you have made in the first body paragraph will tie into the point in the second one, and the same will happen in the third, which allows for a logical flow of ideas.

However, never lose sight of the fact that the reader is just getting familiar with the topic of your essay, which means that you should always make sure that they can easily comprehend your points and how they lead to one another. Another common approach is to present your point in the first body paragraph, and then to provide an opposing point in the second, or vice versa. The third paragraph should be reserved for providing the evidence in favor of your point, and against the counterpoint.

Finally, you have the paragraph with your conclusion, which is the perfect opportunity for you to summarize your thesis, but without providing any additional evidence or data.

Final Word

Writing an essay doesn’t have to be complicated, as long as you keep it simple and stick to the guidelines laid out in this article. Start implementing them today and good luck!

