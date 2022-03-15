Ontario Licence Plate Sticker Refunds (March) How To Get

The guide shares details about the Ontario Licence Plate Sticker Refunds and the methods to get them.

Ontario’s motor vehicle department is no longer issuing license plate stickers for light-duty trucks, passenger vehicles, and motorcycles as the department decided to scrap the program in February 2022.

So everyone across Ontario, Canada, will receive a refund cheque in their mail, especially if they have paid for the license plate stickers. The refund process will start from March and will last until April 2022 as a part of the plan where Ontario decides to scrap the stickers and other fees.

People who have recently paid and changed their address will receive the cheque by the fall. Continue reading for more details on Ontario Licence Plate Sticker Refunds.

What is the Licence Plate Sticker Refund?

The motor vehicle department has decided to scrap the renewal fees for license plate stickers from 13th March onwards. So, the authorities are now preparing to send refunds to all the motorists and drivers.

From 13th March 2022, the government has scrapped the license plate sticker and the renewal fees for light-duty trucks, passenger cars, mopeds, motorcycles, and more. The decision will help motorists in Canada save up to $120 per year.

Motorists who paid the renewal fees and stickers between 1st March 2020 and 12th March 2022 are eligible for the refund.

How Drivers Will Get the Ontario Licence Plate Sticker Refunds?

According to the authorities, drivers will receive the amount in a cheque sent to their mailing address. The authorities have also cleared that drivers can expect to receive the refund cheque from the end of March 2022 till the end of April 2022.

However, it is urged by the government that all motorists and drivers eligible for the refunds must update their current address and pay the default fees, tolls, and other fees, if any, on or before 7th March 2022.

If there is any delay in the payments, the Ontario Licence Plate Sticker Refunds may arrive by summer or fall, the authorities said. The police department has published a circular to make residents aware that Service Ontario will never send the refunds via text. Any text received by residents claiming to offer the refund cheque is a scam and must be avoided.

How Much is the Refund Amount?

The refund amount drivers and motorists will get depends on when the license plate was last renewed and what motorists paid for the renewal. So, it is not fixed how many Ontario Licence Plate Sticker Refunds you will receive.

The cost of the license plate stickers varies from $60 per year in North Ontario to $120 per year in South Ontario. Unfortunately, motorized snow vehicles and heavy-duty vehicles are not eligible for refunds. People will only get a refund is their snow vehicle validation sticker has never been used. The refund is provided via cheque in 4-6 weeks.

People must visit the official website of Service Ontario with their vehicle validation sticker and original green permit of their snow vehicle to apply for the refund.

Conclusion

According to sources, the renewal fees for the stickers are expected to cost the government hefty fees of $1 billion per year. So, with Ontario Licence Plate Sticker Refunds government can save the money for other purposes.

Are you a motorist eligible for a refund? Please share how you applied for the refund in the comment section.

Also Read : – We Have Received And Being Processed 2022 {Feb} Find How