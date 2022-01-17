Open Draw Australian 2022 (Jan) Tournament Details!

This news article on Open Draw Australian 2022 will help you get yourself updated with the event and related activities. Scroll down to read more. Stay tuned.

Are you a sports lover? Grand slam is one of the most renowned sports events which is loved all over the world. Have you heard of Australian open 2022? We have an article for you to get you updated with all the details of the Australian Open.

Sports lovers living Worldwide are very curious about the results of events and recent activities. Recently the journey of this sport even has started with a draw. Read the full article to know the relevant details on Open Draw Australian 2022.

How does Australian open draw works?

The Grand Slams feature 128 players: 32 ranked players and 96 unranked players.

A Grand Slam gets achieved when a player wins all four major titles in the same calendar year: Australia, France, the United Kingdom (Wimbledon), and the United States.

Recent news related to the event:

The Australian Open draws for 2022 were announced four days before the beginning of the year’s first Grand Slam tournament. Only one of the best teams in the world.

Novak Djokovic has drawn the greatest attention to the Open Draw Australian 2022. He had granted a medical exemption to commute to Australia, notwithstanding being unvaccinated for COVID-19. However, when Novak arrived and got denied entry. He won his appeal, but his visa got revoked a second time. He got forced to withdraw after losing an appeal of that decision on Sunday.

Prize money: At this year’s tournament, a total of $75 million in winnings is up for grabs. The women’s and men’s finals champions will each receive $4.4 million, while the runner-up will receive $2.2 million.

Where you can watch Open Draw Australian 2022 : The Australian Open may be seen on free-to-air television on Channel Nine, and on-demand through their 9Now website and app. The Australian Open will be broadcast live on television and streamed on-demand across Nine’s different platforms. The ABC will provide match coverage, news pieces, analysis, and blogging about the tournament.

Durations of the particular events : the Australian Open will start from January 17 to 30. Between January 23 to 27, wheelchair tennis competitions will take place. The women’s singles finals will take place on January 29, followed by the men’s singles final on January 30.

Who is playing in Open Draw Australian 2022 ?

Sad incidents off the court have overshadowed the build-up, but the 2022 Australian Open will begin next week in Melbourne, which will host the season’s first Grand Slam.

Due to Novak Djokovic’s forced departure from Australia, Salvatore Caruso has taken his spot in the 2022 Australian Open.

Talking about the most asked question, i.e. Is Djokovic in or out? Three Federal Court judges backed the immigration minister’s decision to withdraw the 34-year-old Serb’s permit on public interest grounds on Friday.

Final verdict:

Overall, the whole controversy of Open Draw Australian 2022 revolves around Djokovic. Amid covid everything has been affected but for the sportsmanship nothing is unstoppable. Let’s hope for the best, and above there are all relevant details.

