How Can Automation Address Challenges in Oracle Cloud Testing

Oracle Cloud Testing: Enterprises across the globe are using Oracle Cloud due to low operating costs, scalability, security, flexibility, & promise for continuous innovation. However, Oracle Cloud Application Managers and IT heads are in continuous pressure to cater to demand of faster functionality delivery and that too without compromising quality. Some of the challenges that they are facing are listed below.

Delivering business transformation without compromising quality

In a real-world scenario, Oracle Cloud Apps are not used standalone. Enterprises either customize them or use complex integrations with other application landscapes to streamline their business processes. However, Oracle application managers find it really tough to identify all the test scenarios, create new test cases, and execute them as well within the stipulated timeframe and budget. Often, this consumes 30%-40% of the allocated timelines. Meanwhile top management expects that Oracle Cloud app adoption will deliver tangible benefits within very short order span of time i.e.in months and not decades.

As per Gitlab DevSecOps 2021 Survey Results, testing is the area that most likely to cause delays in application delivery. Enterprises that are still using outdated testing approaches often lag behind in competition. The consequences of the testing bottleneck are severe such as

Deadlines slip

Costs overrun

Projects failures

Manage testing through constant changes

As a part of its commitment towards its customers, Oracle rolls out quarterly updates, consisting of new functionalities and features. However, managing testing across release cycles is a constant challenge that Oracle Application Managers face due to short testing window. In case of Oracle Cloud quarterly updates, two rounds of testing required. First in the test environment, and the second in the production environment, two weeks later. QA teams relying on manual testing approaches often struggle to keep pace with Oracle Cloud quarterly updates.

Oracle Cloud Apps are mission critical and require highest quality

Your business operations depend on Oracle Cloud Apps. A slight issue can cost you revenue, profits, & clients. As an Oracle Application manager, you don’t want any disruption occur at your watch. However, ensuring that business continuity remain intact, you need proper test coverage. Over testing consumes unnecessary time, causing delay in the roll outs while under testing can expose your business to unnecessary risks. So, what you need is 100% test coverage which is often unrealistic to achieve.

Accelerate Innovation with Oracle Cloud Test Automation

All you need is an Oracle Cloud Test Automation Framework that avoids over testing, prevents under testing and helps you achieve 100% test coverage with AI-powered test automation. A risk-based Oracle testing framework will help you visualize your existing test cases and also provides you test gap analysis to ensure that you get 100 percent test coverage. Bringing in test automation framework that maintains test scripts without requiring human intervention will significantly accelerate test cycles and make maintenance effortless since automation scripts will incorporate changes automatically to provide you stable test results. In nutshell, Oracle Cloud test automation framework will increase efficiency, save efforts and time, and offers reliable results while keep project timelines on track.