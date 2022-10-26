If you are looking for an alternative therapy that detoxifies your body and has a wide range of health benefits, then ozone therapy may be for you. Ozone therapy is now being used as a treatment for several chronic conditions since it is a powerful oxidizer. It is already popular in Europe is more and more studies are being conducted to identify its full potential.

We found out about a clinic that provides alternative medicine in Warrenville so keep reading to learn more about this therapy and how it can help you achieve optimum health!

What Is Ozone Therapy?

Ozone therapy is a type of alternative medicine that uses medical-grade ozone, a form of oxygen, to treat a variety of conditions and diseases. The therapy is based on the belief that oxygen is a key element in the body’s healing process.

Unlike oxygen we breathe which has two oxygen atoms(O2), Ozone is a gas that is made up of three oxygen atoms (O3). It is a natural form of oxygen found in the Earth’s atmosphere and protects us from skin cancer by filtering most of the ultraviolet radiation emitted by the sun. When ozone is used medicinally, it is often in the form of ozone gas or ozone water.

What Are The Benefits Of Ozone Therapy?

Ozone is a powerful oxidant and has been shown to have several therapeutic benefits.

It is used to treat a variety of conditions, including pain, inflammation, and infection.

It helps fight infections as it can deactivate or kill several microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, and fungi. In addition to its powerful detoxifying benefits, it also supports the immune system.

Ozone therapy helps your body strengthen its natural defense by fighting infections and reducing inflammation, improving cellular functions, and aiding the recovery and regeneration process. while acting as an external force for better health

How Is Ozone Therapy Administered?

There are typically ways ozone can be used for therapy.

Direct application: this technique is used if there is a wound or skin issue. The ozone is applied directly to the affected area with a protective covering that allows the gas to stay in contact with the skin for the required duration.

Intramuscular: this type of ozone therapy involves mixing oxygen with ozone and injecting it directly into the muscles near the affected area.

Intravenous: intravenous ozone therapy is one of the most common and oldest ways of administering ozone therapy. First, some blood is taken from you and infused with ozone. Then it is injected back into your body to treat internal infections and disorders.

The treatment is usually divided into anywhere between 6-10 sessions based on each patient’s individual needs. Some patients start seeing the beneficial effect of ozone therapy from the third or fourth session.

What Conditions Can Be Treated With Ozone Therapy?

Ozone therapy is also used as a preventative measure to boost the immune system and improve overall health.

Here are a few conditions that can be treated with ozone therapy.

Lyme Disease

Fibromyalgia

Rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis

Acute, chronic pain

Mold and yeast infections like candida

Chronic allergies and inflammation

Skin conditions like acne, eczema, psoriasis, or uneven skin tone

Autoimmune diseases

Bacterial and viral infections

Diabetes

HIV

Hepatitis

Cancer

Are There Any Side Effects Of Ozone Therapy?

Ozone has been used in medical settings for disinfection and treating different conditions for over a century. Ozone therapy is generally considered safe, but since ozone gas has an odd number of atoms, it can be unstable. It is also not supposed to be inhaled directly.

But when administered in the right dose under supervision, it can be beneficial in improving the overall being of patients.

How Does Ozone Therapy Work?

Ozone has an extra oxygen atom which is used to stabilize unstable molecules to reduce oxidative stress on the body. It stimulates the immune system, increases oxygen levels in the blood, and has antioxidant properties.

It is a simple, effective, and safe treatment for detoxifying your body promoting a healing mechanism and boosting immune function. So if you are considering ozone therapy, it is important to consult with a medical professional to see if it is the proper treatment for you.

You can get ozone therapy in Warrenville at Peak Health Institute. They offer a wide range of cutting-edge treatments to help people rejuvenate themselves and lead a better healthier life.

They will look into your medical history to design a customized and systematic treatment plan to help you meet your health goals. They also offer UVBI(ultraviolet blood irradiation) to be used in addition to ozone therapy for a better outcome. So if you live around Warrenville and are ready to optimize your health with ozone therapy, call up their clinic or visit the Peak Health Institute website to schedule your consultation.