PaperHelp.org Review: The Most Valued Custom Writing Service Out There?

Students love custom writing services. And who wouldn’t? Whenever you lack time or skills to craft a paper single-handedly or just don’t want to miss the chance to hit on your crush at this very party, essay mills are the place to go. For a few dozen bucks, you can have virtually any written task done by a competent writer within several days or even hours. And arguably the most praised custom writing service that Reddit users and students on campuses all over the US are currently buzzing about is PaperHelp.org.

Yet, is it really that good? What are its key features and peculiarities? Is PaperHelp reliable and safe to use? Are the cries of appreciation for an individual approach the service practices true? Read this PaperHelp review to find out.

The Key Features of the Paper Help Writing Service

For starters, let’s have a look at what makes PaperHelp what it is today– a long-established and well-known custom writing service used by students across the country and often deemed one of the best academic assistance companies out there.

The Fundamentals

The three pillars that the entire PaperHelp service stands on include types of services, types of papers, and academic levels.

The supported types of services are grouped into three categories and include custom writing itself (crafting papers from scratch according to your requirements), calculations / problem solving (focused on STEM assignments), and editing / proofreading (correcting and improving texts provided by you).

The covered types of academic papers are legion, numbering over several dozen. All kinds of essays you can think of, term and research papers, reports, reviews, case studies, business plans, proposals, statements, speeches, articles, blogs, theses, even dissertations or their chapters – you can order any of these and a bunch of others papers just by picking the required type in the drop-down menu. The same goes for some specific tasks like Q&A, presentations, online lectures to summary, exam notes, capstone projects, admissions and application essays, resumes, cover letters, personal statements, etc.

Finally, PaperHelp can craft papers and complete assignments for four academic levels – high school (12th grade), undergraduate (2-year programs), bachelor (any bachelor program), and professional (Master’s and Ph.D. programs).

The bottom line here is that PaperHelp can craft or edit virtually any kind of academic paper and complete practically any kind of STEM assignment (including trendy computer science and programming) of essentially any level of complexity. Sound pretty fundamental, doesn’t it?

The Peculiarities

Alongside the basic elements, PaperHelp has its peculiar features that contribute to the service’s success among students.

For instance, super-urgent deadlines. Overall, the minimal timeframe you can see in the order form is 3 hours for papers of somewhere near 800-900 words. However, many user reviews claim that loyal customers with several orders and relatively simple orders may count on getting this volume of work done within just 1,5 hours.

Another PaperHelp’s distinctive feature is having three writer categories customers can choose from. Basic writers get assigned by default without adding a dime to the order’s estimated cost. Then, there are Advanced and TOP writer categories, which are only assigned to fulfill orders upon a specific request at an additional charge. And naturally, you can request your paper or assignment completed by the experts who have already accomplished one of your orders previously.

Then, there are Extra services. These are the features you can purchase additionally to enhance your user experience. For example, you can opt for VIP customer service or text messages, request a Standard or Turnitin plagiarism report, have your paper checked by a pro editor, add an abstract page, graphs, or table of contents.

The Freebies

At the same time, there is an entire bunch of valuable stuff that comes with every order absolutely for free. That said, upon placing an order, you are by default entitled to:

free paper formatting according to a style designated by you;

free anti-plagiarism check with sophisticated, proprietary software;

free title and reference (bibliography) pages;

free email delivery;

and 3 free revisions to your paper or assignment if they’re not fully compliant with your initial requirements and expectations.

With such a broad scope of services and features available right off the bat, PaperHelp’s popularity and solid reputation are something that can be seen as a matter of course.

Pricing Policies and PaperHelp Discount Code

Naturally, PaperHelp’s comprehensiveness in services is accompanied by great flexibility in pricing policies. This allows the company to provide writing help as affordably as it gets. The main factors that affect the order price are:

type of service (editing/proofreading is the cheapest, then comes custom writing, with problem solving being the most expensive);

type of paper (an essay page will cost less than a capstone project page);

academic level (the price rises from high school to professional);

size (that’s an obvious one);

deadline (longer deadlines are considerably cheaper);

optionally: writer category (as mentioned before, basic writers are free, advanced and TOP writers come at an additional charge);

optionally: Extra services (each of them has its own pricing, starting from $4.5).

You can get the estimated price of your paper by filling out the order form or by requesting a free quote from the service’s customer managers via one of the available communications methods.

PaperHelp offers a wide range of discounts for various customer categories. For instance, first-time buyers get 11% off their order over $30 with the ‘LESSISMORE‘ promo code. Returning customers will definitely find the company’s Loyalty Program quite rewarding. It lets you receive a certain percentage of the money you pay for orders back in the form of loyalty credits and then pay with them for the next orders. Also, there are bulk discounts (5% and 10% off for orders over $500 and $1000), as well as occasional and personalized special offers. That said, keep in mind that the most surefire way to get your order done as cheaply as possible is to place it in advance, as urgency pumps the price up dramatically.

What Do PaperHelp Reviews Say?

PaperHelp’s online reputation is, perhaps, the service’s main treasure. On the one hand, customer reviews on user feedback platforms like Trustpilot and Sitejabber, as well as relevant subreddits, Yahoo Answers, and Quora, praise positive user experience. The lion’s share of compliments is attributed to an individual approach practiced by PaperHelp at each stage of the customer journey. It all starts with accepting individual order requirements; continues with hand-picking the most appropriate writer (whom you can then contact directly) and preferred delivery channel (the website’s personal Control Panel or your designated email); and finishes, of course, with free revisions. On the other hand, expert reviews on specialized resources like ExeEdu.com, GlobaLearn.org, and others point out the high quality of delivered texts due to adequate writer selection and fast turnaround.

At the same time, both customers and experts name high prices for urgent orders and a limited choice of payment options (only traditional and time-proven methods are available) as the service’s drawbacks.

Is Paperhelp.org Legit and Safe to Use?

There are several layers to the answer to this question.

First of all, PaperHelp is a fully legit company with a legitimate phone number and address, accurate Google listing, live human support, a professionally made and maintained website, as well as accurate company policies. Additionally, the company provides a range of guarantees – timely delivery, content originality, customer confidentiality, and, of course, a money-back guarantee.

Secondly, PaperHelp maintains the image of a legitimate service thanks to honestly declaring that the delivered materials shouldn’t be submitted by students as their own unchanged. In times when many people see custom writing services in a somewhat gray legal area, PaperHelp clearly states that its papers and assignments are supposed to be used for research and reference purposes.

Finally, there’s the question is PaperHelp.org safe to use. While researching the topic, we haven’t seen even a single hint of the opposite. The website is SSL-encrypted, the straightforward data no-sharing policy ensures customer confidentiality, and compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard is an undeniable sign of payment safety.

As a result, it is safe to say that PaperHelp is completely safe to use.

The Verdict

Based on the above-stated, our final verdict regarding PaperHelp essentially confirms its existing image as a reputable and reliable custom writing service able to effectively help students of all academic positions with any written assignment they need – and do that on a consistently high level.

