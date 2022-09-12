Paraphraser.io Review – Best Paraphrasing and Summarizing Tool

Nowadays people optimize their articles by utilizing paraphrasing and summarizing tools. With the paraphrasing tool, it is easier to write about any topic because this help to save a lot of time and create fresh content in a few seconds.

With the help of Paraphraser.io, we can also summarize any content by using the integrated text summarizer. It compresses the given text and makes it more readable.

In this review of Paraphraser.io, we will discuss the pros and cons of its paraphrasing and summarizing tool.

Paraphraser.io Reviews

Paraphraser.io is an online site that has various tools including a paraphrasing tool, article rewriter, plagiarism checker, grammar checker, and text summarizer.

People can use those tools that they need. Below, we will review the paraphrasing tool and text summarizer tool of Paraphraser.io.

Paraphrasing Tool

Paraphrasing is a skill that every student and writer should be familiar with. The paraphrasing tool is suitable to rewrite any article because it paraphrases text without changing the exact meaning.

Features of Paraphrasing Tool

When we talk about the feature of this tool, we get a vast list in this regard. We will discuss these features briefly so that everyone can easily understand them.

Different Working Modes

This tool is launched with four working modes. You can only use one mode at a time for rephrasing any content.

To select a mode, you only need to click on from the options give at the top of the box.

The working method of every mode is different from each other. Fluency mode changes sentences, and words, and increases the readability of content. On the other hand, the Standard mode only replaces a few words.

Simple and Friendly Interface

Some paraphrasing tools have a difficult interface. Everyone cannot use them easily. Paraphraser.io resolved this issue by providing a friendly interface that even beginners can take advantage of and easily change their content.

It provides a text box in which you can paste text or upload a file consisting of no more than 400 words.

After uploading your file, you need to simply click on the ‘Paraphrase Now’ button. You will get the paraphrased content in a few seconds.

Support Multi-languages

There is an amazing feature of this tool is that it supports multi-languages. In other words, you can rephrase the content in another language and not only in English.

Cons

This tool contains a lot of ads that people don’t like. Another disadvantage of this tool is that the word count limit of 400 is too short for paraphrasing.

Text Summarizer

A text summarizer is an online tool that helps to condense any article. It is mostly used to summarize long paragraphs into short and brief versions.

People try to use shortcut methods for reading long stuff. So, the text summarizer will be a better choice for creating concise content.

Important Feature of Text Summarizer

Here are some important features of text summarizer. After reading about these features, you will get an idea of why this tool is important for you.

Free Access

You can use this tool without logging in. it is also available for free. It has a simple interface you can use easily.

After writing a text or uploading a file, simply click the ‘‘Summarize Now’’ button. In a few seconds, you get the summarized result.

Multiple Languages

By using this tool, you can summarize the content in different languages. If your content is in a language other than English, you can still create a summary for it.

File Upload Supported

Another benefit that you can enjoy with this tool is the file upload support. If you ever find it too difficult to copy-paste the content manually, you can directly upload a file.

Cons

When we summarize any content, the important information of the article is lost by summarizing. Sometimes readers do not understand the real purpose of the text.

Conclusion

