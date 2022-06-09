Paul Pelosi Charges {June} Read All The Details Here!

The guide shares details about the rumor circulating online and helps readers know if Paul Pelosi Charges dropped.

Do you know the USA House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was arrested for DUI in May 2022? After the arrest, many concerned relatives and friends in the United States and Canada were worried and sought an update on the case.

However, a rumor has circulated on social media since 8th June 2022. It claims that the police have dropped the DUI charges against Paul because of a lack of evidence. Others are still searching online to know if Paul Pelosi Charges have dropped.

What were the Charges Against Paul Pelosi?

The US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested in late May 2022 for drunk driving after two cars collided in the Home State of California. As per the first report of the highway patrolling team, Pelosi was driving his 2021 Porsche car it collided with a Jeep while crossing the state road in Napa County.

Pelosi was booked under DUI charges by Napa County Detention Center. Later he was released the next day on a bail of $5000. The collision has not resulted in any casualties and both the drivers were safe.

Are Paul Pelosi Charges Dropped?

According to sources, the charges were not dropped yet, and the case is still going on. Paul was released the next day of the collision on a bail amount of $5000. The court report confirms that the case is in court, and the charges were not dropped yet.

Paul Pelosi was arrested on the last Saturday of May 2022 and released on bail the next Sunday. However, there is no confirmation that the charges were dropped. Furthermore, the court received no confirmation about dropping the charges.

TMZ first reported the news of Paul Pelosi Arrest, and the rumor about the charge drop is circulating online on multiple social media platforms. But, until the court releases any statement, it won’t be possible to confirm if the charges are dropped.

What are the Reactions to the Rumor?

After the rumor started circulating online on social media, many people and democrats took the social media platform to express their annoyance and outrage. In addition, the son of former President Donald Trump Jr. also took social media to express his annoyance.

He complained that the rules were not applicable for democrats after the rumor Paul Pelosi Charges had dropped circulated. The Fox News contributor Leo also chided for the hypocrisy of law enforcement by posting on Twitter.

Conclusion

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy, was arrested in late May 2022 for a DUI crash in Napa County. However, he was released on bail. But, some people took social media to circulate a rumor that is trending these days. You may read the Threads to know what people have to say about the Paul Pelosi Charges viral rumor after it was published on social media.

However, any statement does not confirm that the charges were dropped. Do you have any updates to share? Please share it in the comment section.

Also Read : – Dababy Battery Charges (May 2021) Find Out More Here!