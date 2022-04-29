Paybyphone Scam {April} What Is The Fact Behind It!

Read details about Paybyphone Scam in the UK to stay alert about phishing messages and avoid getting scammed.

Are you using the Paybyphone app to pay for parking in the United Kingdom? Are you aware of the current scam under the banner of Paybyphone? Did you receive any message to reset your password for the Paybyphone app?

Paybyphone is a reputed mobile payments app in eleven countries. Did you know that scammers are targeting customers of the Paybyphone app to gain access to personal and payment information? Let’s analyze the Paybyphone Scam.

About the Scam:

Recently, a scam related to password reset for Paybyphone services was circulated demanding the users to access the link given in the message. The exact date from which this scam started is unknown.

A password is ONLY required for accessing the Paybyphone app and website. Whenever you change your password, a certain amount of CRUCIAL information is required pertaining to your PII. It may include secret questions, DoB, mother’s maid-in name, etc.

Paybyphone said that such attempts requesting password change also target customers to subscribe for Paybyphone services by paying a certain amount, which risks users’ payment information. Due to thePaybyphone password Reset, a user’s PII is misused or sold over the internet by scammers.

The link in the message redirects you to a website with a URL closely matching the URL of a genuine Paybyphone website but with a difference in spelling. Paybyphone and police are aware of such scams. Paybyphone’s official website also published an alert about such websites, and they are working to remove such sites.

Paybyphone clarified that they do not charge any subscription fee. However, Paybyphone did not provide information about the fake website and its address.

About Paybyphone Scam:

Paybyphone is a payment app for paying for mitered parking. Paybyphone services are available over the web, SMS, phone call, and Google and iOS apps. The users must have their vehicle number registered on Paybyphone to access the services.

You can access the Paybyphone app, select your vehicle number and enter the location code. Your parking will be confirmed for a set duration of time selected. You can opt for increasing the parking time via Paybyphone or select manual payments. You have the option to get alerts via SMS or email before the parking time expires, avoiding Paybyphone Scam.

Similarly, you can call the Paybyphone console, which will prompt you to enter details. Such details can be sent over the SMS also. Paybyphone website is also used for these services, which requires password reset time-to-time for the security of your account, which was taken advantage of by the scammers.

Conclusion:

You need to identify if a password reset is requested on the genuine paybyphone.co.uk website. Secondly, as Paybyphone does not charge any subscription fee, you need to identify if payment information for subscription is requested. Do not click on third-party links in the Paybyphone Scam messages with an altered URL, and refrain from providing PII and payment information to avoid scamming.

