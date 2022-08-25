Paythat.co.ZA Scam {Aug 2022} Check The Associated Risks

The article discusses the website’s basic legitimacy information and the probable Paythat.co.ZA Scam.

Do you know about the new scam traffic pay system? It is about the confusion of the website and its findings. Recently the issue came to the authority of South Africa, and now it is under the scanner. Meanwhile, many people are taking on this matter and want support from the proper authority.

On 30 June 2022, the Cape Town traffic authorities decided to start new payment ways to collect the traffic fine. The management has made new QR codes to enable deals, but for some unknown reason, many people face the consequences of Paythat.co.ZA Scam.

What was the issue?

The Cape Town traffic authority ended the old contract with the third party. The company’s job was collecting commuters’ taxes and traffic fines. But on 30 June 2022, the traffic department decided to start new payment terms instead of one.

As a new payment tool, the commuters now pay on Masterpass, Zapper and Snapscan. The payment tools also allow QR codes to enable digital payment. The commuters also pay on www.pay that.co.za. The traffic authority also stopped the old payment tools like Paycity, clicks and Easypay.

Paythat.co.ZA Scam – The Finding Data .

But the problem is many people argue about the legitimacy of the new payment channel. For this reason, we have checked this website’s essential aspects. And our findings are not as favourable as the research on the website.

The website creation date is very new. It was created on 6 February 2022. It means the website is very unique and less than two years old. The domain will expire on 6 February 2023. It means the website needs to renew within 6 months. But it is not complete information. We need to find more.

Paythat.co.ZA Scam – Other Important Data .

We also need to check the legitimacy of the website. Therefore, we have reviewed other essential aspects of the website.

The trust score of the website is significantly less. The website has just a one per cent trust score. The link of the domain is associated with more than one country. And these countries used the website for scams or fraud.

It is also confirmed by the “Whois” search that we find the domain name’s owner. But on the same side, we don’t see any reviews on the website. That raises questions about the legitimate part of the website and also raises Paythat.co.ZA Scam.

Why is the News Trending?

Many people are asking and questioning the traffic authority about the website. The commuters also posted a report on the social media accounts and asked about the complete solutions.

Conclusion

Based on internet research, we can say that the website doesn’t give the proper answer to many aspects, and it has some pay scam chances. Like the website has proper ‘HTTPS” security protocols.

Therefore, we suggest checking all the reports before making payment via this website. What is your opinion about this research topic: Paythat.co.ZA Scam? Comment Please.

