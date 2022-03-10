Pdfmandi Com {March} Explore Review, Purpose, Legitimacy

This article describes an educational website that provides free informative content to students in pdfs and online articles. Read more on Pdfmandi com.

Are you interested to know about a website that provides educational content to students of different domains for free? If yes, please read this article till the end to learn all relevant information associated with the topic.

Students and various job aspirants from India are delighted about the availability of educational materials online. The website also covers significant essential dates and updates associated with students’ academic careers.

Keep reading without skipping to understand more important features and information associated with the Pdfmandi com.

About Pdfmandi website

The Pdfmandi website was created by Ramkishan Maurya, a teacher who is also skilled in web designing. The intention of starting the website was to deliver free online educational content for all the students across the country without charging a dime.

The website is developed in the Hindi language, and the website interface is designed to make easy access for young students. The portal also provides various informational details related to exam dates and the application process.

Pdfmandi also provides users to install the available free pdfs to gain more knowledge on a specific topic.

Pdfmandi com

The website’s trust score is 35%, and the low trust score is due to the hidden domain name.

The website got created in two years, and the domain expiry is within one year, resulting in a low trust score.

The domain got created on 16th December 2020, and the expiry date is 16th December 2022.

The age of the domain is one year, two months, and twenty-one days.

The website has a simple and basic design, and all the significant content, news, and topics are listed on the home page.

User Reviews

For Pdfmandi com , there are no website user reviews available on the Trustpilot and scamdoc platforms.

User reviews for the pdfmandi website are also unavailable on major social media platforms.

More About Pdfmandi Website

The website has different timetables for the upcoming exams for the academic year 2022.

Pdfmandi provides timetables for the board exams of various Indian states.

Some timetables are designed so that they can be posted as WhatsApp status.

Pdfmandi also provides the student’s facility to check their exam results.

The website provides various contents for educating the students by providing pdfs and study materials. Learn about Pdfmandi com .

The subjects include science, mathematics, social studies, English, Hindi, etc.

Another feature provided by the website is an online question bank for polytechnic students.

The polytechnic students can utilize the free question collections on chemistry, physics, mathematics, etc.

A set of model question papers and previous year question papers are also available to class 12 students.

Conclusion

Pdfmandi aims to provide free online education, and the website doesn’t charge for the contents. Provided as an informed internet user; always be aware of the spammers out there. To know more on this topic, please visit.

Have you used Pdfmandi com? If yes, share your experience as a website user.

Also Read : – Redbull Thegrefg Com (March 2022) Find Out More Here!