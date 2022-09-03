Periksa Data. Com {Sep} Are You A Data Stolen Victim?

The below article will nourish the information of readers on Periksa Data. Com with related facts.

Are you aware of the scams circulating on the internet about data leaks, misuse, and sharing illegally? Are you also afraid of your data getting leaked online by the scammers like the people of Indonesia do?

Periksa data is an online webpage that secures and checks the data and helps people to know about any misuse or leak of any belonging data. But people are searching more about Periksa Data. Com. Let’s see more!

What Is a Periksa Data Website?

Periksa is an Indonesian word that means ‘checking.’ This site is a tool to check data if it gets misused. This is a non-profit organization that helps people to check and help people that are victims of data stolen. This site also promotes voluntary work in which people can come along to help others or introduce new techniques for the cause.

They have a home page with some tips that could be used whenever hacking or data misuse happens. They have also shared some news articles on Periksa Data. Com, which includes cases and other cautions that include similar attention. This site is said to be founded by the founder of the ethical hacking community, Teguh Aprianto.

Given articles have all the details about the founding and founder of the website. You have to enter your email ID and click on CHECK NOW. The site will detect the problem and hack. The site started to get in use on 23 September 2020. This site was trending on Twitter shortly after the launch as they felt being helped in the troubled situation.

Periksa Data. Com – Legitimacy Check-

Created On- 23/09/2020

Expiring On- 23/09/2022

Address- Known.

Privacy policy – It will collect Name, NIK, BPJs numbers, email, mobile numbers, and complete addresses.

Trust Index- 60%, Average Score.

Trust Score- 92/100, excellent Score.

Website Legitimacy rate- 58.3, Mediocre, active and standard.

Threat profile- 4/100

Spam Score – 0/100

Proximity to the suspicious website- 27/100

Phishing Score- 4/100

Malware Score- 2/100

Social media accounts- Instagram and Twitter.

Security- Safe and secured.

Per the data analysis and score collection, it seems that Periksa Data. Com is legit, and it can be trusted.

Three steps have been suggested by the website in case you are facing hacking is-

Change your password immediately after suspicion of hacking. Use a combination of symbols and characters.

Turn on 2 steps verification.

Use a password manager to store more than one password if you face difficulty remembering.

Conclusion-

The contemporary world imposes many challenges on people and society. Technology brings many cons with pros. If it simplifies your life, it also generates complexities in it. But where there’s a will, there’s a way. Periksa Data. Com is one such example. This website is a blessing and can help people with their odd happenings.

What do you think about these tools, and what are some precautions you took for your safety? Let us know in the comment section.

Also Read : – Taohinhnen. com {Sep 2022} Read Complete Info Here!