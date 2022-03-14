How to Choose the Right Kind of Period Underwear?

Period underwear has been THE topic when it comes to periods for the past few years. So much so that brands are flourishing, each offering their very own take on this revolutionary product. What’s great is that we are now spoilt for choice. On the other hand, this also means that we can get a bit lost. Don’t fret: We’ve prepared a little guide to help you pick the perfect period panties to meet your needs.

What Even Is Period Underwear?

If you’re not on the period undies’ team yet, the concept might seem a little odd to you. Yet, it’s not just a beautiful dream: this very special type of underwear now does a better job at absorbing period blood than any pad, tampon, or other period product! The secret ? Carefully selected materials, for a pair of panties capable of keeping you dry for 12 hours straight. If you decide to get your period underwear from Elia Lingerie, for instance, you’ll have 4 different levels of absorption to choose from. Day or night, these will bring you the right level of protection.

When it comes to everyday use, it really couldn’t be simpler: Just put on your period panties at the beginning of your cycle and swap them out for a clean pair every 12 hours until the end of your period. Of course, feel free to wash yours as you go to be able to wear them again one or two days later if you prefer. Otherwise, you can purchase enough pairs to get through as many days as your period will last, and then wash them all at the end.

Period Underwear: An Eco-Friendly Solution

If period underwear has become so popular, it’s also because it offers an alternative to the ecological disaster that is disposable period products. Several brands even go one step beyond and take action to protect the environment in various ways.

For some, it’s all about selecting the right materials from Europe, favouring Oeko-Tex, GOTS certified fabric and housing their entire manufacturing process in Europe too. For others, it could be donating to associations, using zero-waste packaging, and many more commitments still.

To choose the right period underwear based on your own values, remember to check how the various brands fight for a fairer world and act to protect the environment.

A Period Product That Is Kind to Your Health

Still on the topic of materials, period underwear also happens to be a much healthier choice. Unfortunately, conventional tampons and pads contain highly toxic substances. Plus, there is a clear link between the use of tampons and TSS (Toxic Shock Syndrome), a condition whose consequences can be very serious.

But that doesn’t mean all period panties were created equal when it comes to that either. Make sure to favour brands that are transparent about their materials and steer clear of nanoparticles. Your panties will be just as reliable, and you’ll never have to worry.

Some period underwear brands, such as Elia Lingerie, even work alongside associations and healthcare professionals to raise awareness around women’s health. Among their core values is a fight against a very serious albeit not well-known condition: endometriosis. This is also why their CSR initiatives are exceptionally thorough.

They take this opportunity to normalise talking about periods and turn the matter into a true societal endeavour that we are invited to ponder collectively.

The Period Underwear That’s Right for You

Not all period underwear brands on the market have the same definition of inclusiveness. While some make sure to offer their products in as many sizes as possible, others don’t make such an effort.

And the same goes for the different designs. Whether you prefer ultra-feminine panties with lacework and sequins, comfortable boxer shorts, high-waisted pants, thongs, or any other type, you won’t have to settle for an option that’s just “not you”. The whole point of period underwear is to no longer have to turn your entire routine upside down just because Aunt Flow is visiting. So why not just follow that logic and get panties you’re really going to love wearing?