A Guide for Pet Parents to Help Choose the Best CBD products

Pet Parents to Help Choose the Best CBD products: The CBD industry has been booming in the United States since its legalization in 2018. The passing of the US farm bill in 2018 paved the way for the various CBD products to flourish.

CBD can do wonders for your pets, and knowing the importance of CBD for dogs can help you choose the right one.

A suitable CBD product can strengthen the bones, reduce the number of seizures, help treat anxiety, and alleviate chronic pain. It is a natural medicine, and there are no side effects. In other words, introducing CBD into your pet’s life can enhance their quality of life.

If you do not know about CBD in detail, it might be challenging to decide. For example, you must be concerned and apprehensive of new things as a pet parent. Therefore, you must gather all the accurate information before buying CBD.

Firstly, CBD is just a natural component, and it can come in various forms. You can buy CBD in the form of a tincture, salve, gummies, oil, and even a super-food. Moreover, CBD does not contain enough THC to induce a psychoactive response. It has only 0.3% THC.

If you wish to buy CBD products, you must know the top things before buying CBD for your pet.

Full-spectrum and other options

CBD is available in various potencies, such as full-spectrum and CBD isolates. When taking CBD for pets, you must consider only buying a full spectrum one. A full spectrum will provide all the benefits of the natural component because the effects are more potent than in a broad spectrum of isolated CBD. If you are unsure whether the product is full-spectrum, you must read the label carefully.

You will not find any amount of THC in the product, which can hamper the overall effect of the CBD. And a tiny portion of THC, up to 0.3%, improves the effectiveness and boosts the functioning of cannabinoids. So, you must choose only full-spectrum CBD products for your pets.

Homegrown

The source of the ingredients matters a lot. You must research and choose the product sourced from legitimate farms in the United States only. If the manufacturer sources their hemp from other countries, it might be challenging for you to determine what is actually in the product. The reason is that the hemp from other countries might not be up to the high standards of the hemp produced in the United States.

So, you must understand the fine print of the product, or you can check out the seller’s website to determine the legitimacy.

Proper extraction technique

There are many techniques to extract CBD, but the best method is the Co2 method, wherein the plant undergoes a cold-press process. The other method involves using chemicals such as butane or alcohol, to extract the CBD.

A good quality CBD will contain the ingredients sourced from the flower only. Moreover, the CBD must be extracted from the flower rather than being sourced from the stem of the hemp plant. The best CBD is extracted from the flowers of the hemp plant instead of the stem or the seed.

Furthermore, you must ensure that the hemp used for the product was harvested without any pesticides and herbicides.

Proper testing

You must not buy products that are not adequately tested by the authorities.

Every company does in-house product testing, but the best CBD company will get its products tested by an unbiased third party. To know this information, you must read the seller’s website and read about their testing policies. If the brand is not opting for a third party, you must not choose their products.

A third-party test is an ultimate test for a product, and if the product clears the testing, it is deemed safe for consumption.

Take a close looker at the Certificate of Analysis (COA), stating that the company paid an unbiased third party for testing the product. When a third-party lab does the testing, you can be assured that there will be no impurity in the product.

If the company does not get a COA, you cannot tell what is inside the product. Transparency is the ultimate sign of quality when dealing with health supplements.

The product must have the proper labeling

It is easier for one to get confused about all the different terms used for CBD and related products. Some companies take advantage of that by misleading the customers in the industry. For example, a label might show that the product has gummies or tablets with 1800mg potency, but they will not specify the exact potency in Mg. In many cases, it refers to 1800 mg of the hemp oil used in the tablet, which would contain only a tiny amount of active CBD. This reduces the effectiveness of the products because the potency of CBD will be less.

So, you must ensure that the label has the correct information, you must only buy a full spectrum CBD for dogs, and the potency of the CBD must be clearly stated.

No additives

When a product has a significant number of additives, such as preservatives, it can lower the effectiveness of the CBD. The fewer the number of additives in the product, the better it will be. Read the label to find out the additives and preservatives they have used.

The reputation of the company

You must read about the reputation of the company you are buying the CBD from. Consider choosing a company that focuses on overall animal welfare rather than simply selling CBD for animals as a product to make money.

To assess the company’s reputation, you can also check out other pet parents’ reviews of their products. Reading customer reviews/feedback will give you a better picture of the quality of their products and help you make the best decision.

You must know about these things while buying CBD for dogs. Stray away from companies that do not disclose the potency, the spectrum, and details about the COA either on their website or the label.