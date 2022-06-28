Peter Lupia Colorado Springs (June) Read The Interview!

The article Peter Lupia Colorado Springs will give you information about what Peter lupia said in his interview.

Do you want to know who is running elections for El Paso County Clerk and Recorder in colorado? Then read this article to get full information about this election.

Colorado’s El Paso County Clerk and Recorder has been fought by Republican nominee Peter Lupia, United states. On June 28, 2022, the primary will take place. Then, on November 8, 2022, there will be a general election. For El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, Peter Lupia and Steve Schleicher are running in the Republican primary, while Lisa Wilkes is in the Democratic primary. Read Peter Lupia Colorado Springs below.

What was said by Peter Lupia in a recent interview?

In an interview, Peter Lupia stated that if elected, he would request that the county commissioners stop supporting all electronic voting systems. The voting process in Colorado has developed over time to the point where it is now the standard that other states must meet.

Additionally, he mentioned that mail-in votes are one popular voting technique. However, both mail-in balloting and electronic voting equipment are vulnerable to fraud. And he promised to revoke any contracts for dominion voting systems in El Paso County. If you want to know more, continue reading.

Trivelli Colorado Springs: Peter Lupin Interview.

No matter where you are on the political spectrum, he claimed that elections are important and should be done honestly, publicly, and transparently. Sadly, the rest of his remarks largely amounted to the ranting of a naive far-right conspiracy theorist. Lupia asserted that despite these being among the most secure elections, people still have questions.

It turns out that when he mentions people, he means about six people. He can’t be specific when he asks questions. Read Trivelli Colorado Springs to know more about peter lumpia’s interview.

When asked if he had attempted to obtain material to support their claims, he categorically denied doing so. Lupia similarly maintains that he will go ahead and manually count votes in one of the counties with the highest population in the state.

It would cost almost the same as maintaining an electronic device, Lupia retorted when questioned about its price. He claimed to have performed the math but could not show it. Some of his recommendations, like increasing the DMV’s services, are against the law.

Final thoughts on Peter Lupia Colorado Springs

