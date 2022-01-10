Phasemoon Com (Jan 2022) Here’s All You Need To Know!

The post talks about Phasemoon com and elaborates on the website and its other parameters.

Are you interested in watching the night sky and alluring the gibbous moon that charms the whole sky? Astronomy has played an integral role among civilizations for eons, and all the element we humans view from earth continue to raise our curiosity. However, while in the olden days, people were geniuses in understanding the rising and setting time of the moon, it is replaced by websites today.

Phasemoon com is one of the prominent websites widely trending in Indonesia and Vietnam. In this article, we present a detailed article on the same. However, the actual website is https://phasesmoon.com/.

What is Phasemoon?

Phasemoon is one of the popular websites which enables users to know the phase of the moon in their respective countries. Besides, you can know the percentage of visibility on a particular day and the region. Furthermore, you also are acquainted whether it is waxing or waning the moon. The same detail is made available for other days too. In this manner, you can gain insight into the moon’s phase and visibility.

What Are The Other Details Available on The Website?

The phasemoon is a unique website that educates users about the phase of the moon. While in the present time, people hardly have time to look up at the sky, this website comes across as an ideal website to keep a tab about the moon’s phases.

Below listed are the other details listed on the website:

The current moon phases and its cycle

The date of the new moon, first quarter, full and last quarter

How many days, hours, and minutes are left for the next full moon/ new moon

Rising and setting time

Moon age, angle, and distance

Phasemoon com – Some Other information

Below we have listed parameters to check the website’s legitimacy to prove the authenticity. Read the listed parameters for the website – https://phasesmoon.com/:

Trust rank – The website has an average trust rank of 85.9%.

Domain Age – The website was created on 24-08-2018.

Expiry Date – The domain expires on 24-08-2022.

Users’ Reviews – There are no users’ reviews available on the internet

Based on the parameters, the website required more research to prove whether the Phasemoon com is authentic or not. Thus, we recommend users research an individual basis to prove the legitimacy before using the website.

Final Conclusion

Phasemoon is a novel website that brings users a platform to check the moon’s phases, whether it is a full moon or a new moon. Herein, users can not only understand the rising and setting time of the moon on a particular day but also any part of the globe. Besides, you can also know about the distance and age of the moon.

We hope this article presents complete information on Phasemoon com. Want to know more about the website. Visit here.

