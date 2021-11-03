Pickkshop Reviews (Nov 2021) Is It A Legit Website?

The write-up declares all possible details relating to advantages, limitations and Pickkshop Reviews to comprehend whether the website is legit or not.

Women dresses always come with varied options, styles and designs. Are you looking for modern bohemian stylish dresses? Do you want to buy these dresses online? Well, Pickkshop is here that has arrived with unique collections of women dresses. The online portal offers a wide range of women collections for all seasons.

The online shoppers of the United States are curious to know more detail about Pickkshop. We request our readers to go through the Pickkshop Reviews to get more authentic details.

About Pickkshop

The newly-arrived online shopping portal, Pickkshop, comes with a wide range of collections for women. For those who love to try fusion collections with a bohemian style, Pickkshop can be a perfect choice for them. While surfing the shopping portal, you will notice some new arrivals like jumpsuits, white dresses, queen of heart skirts, stylish pants, tops, etc.

Besides offering top-class tops, bottoms, and other women dresses, Pickkshop also offers nicely designed shoes, flats, accessories like scarves, hats, bags, and many more. But, before you start a deal with Pickkshop, you need to check the reviews to know Is Pickkshop Legit or another scam.

Specifications of Pickkshop

Website url- https://www.pickkshop.com/ Domain registered on 25-10-2021

The domain expiration date is 25-10-2022

Email Id- service@pickkshop.com

Phone number- Buyers will hardly find any phone number to contact with the company.

Office address- No official address is available on the portal.

Shipping Policy- The estimated shipping time within the USA is 3 to 8 business days and for other countries, it is 7 to 14 business days.

Processing time- The Company maintains a processing time of 48 hours.

Social media links- Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest icons are available on the portal, but these are inactive and hence no Pickkshop Reviews is available.

Return policies- Company accepts returns from domestic customers within 14 days of the shipment date. Internal customers can return their merchandise within 30 days.

Refund policy- It is mentioned but the time of refund is not mentioned clearly.

Order status- Customers can check the order status on the Account page.

Payment modes- VISA, PayPal, MasterCard, American Express, Diners Club, DISCOVER.

Advantages of Pickkshop

The portal offers a wide range of stylish women dresses, accessories and shoes.

The website is SSL secured. Hence it confirms the online mode of transactions.

As per Pickkshop Reviews, customers can check the size chart before they start shopping.

Customers can track their order status on the account page.

Limitations of Pickkshop

The website is newly launched.

It does not come with authentic reviews of buyers.

Trust score is very poor.

The website is not linked to social media pages.

Is Pickkshop a reliable website or another scam

Whenever you opt for buying any product from any online shopping portal, it is necessary to follow certain aspects to check its authenticity. Here, we have also gone through the following parameters to know Is Pickkshop Legit or not.

Picckshop website has launched just 10 days back, on 25-10-2021

The trust score of the website is only 1%.

Social media presence- You can find icons of social media on the portal, but these links are inactive.

Alexa Rank- It is 2921646

Contact Details- No contact details are available except the email address.

Polices- The company has mentioned shipping, return and refund policies on the portal.

About Us- No separate for About Us is mentioned to check owners’ details.

Customers’ feedback- You can find a few reviews of customers on some of the products, but all these are well before the launch of this website. Hence, we cannot consider this feedback trustworthy.

Pickkshop Reviews

We have checked that Pickkshop is a newly designed website, and it offers a wide range of women outfits. But, the website is not linked to any social media portal to check authentic reviews of its’ products.

Therefore, we feel that the portal is new, and buyers have yet to comment on this website.

However, you can find some reviews on the portal, but mostly are five-star marks. Hence we don’t consider these reviews viable. This type of website can dupe customers during online trading, and hence we suggest our customers check the ways to Get Your Money Back From Paypal if Scammed.

Final Verdict

Pickkshop comes with wide collections of attractive attires and accessories. Unfortunately, the absence of authentic Pickkshop Reviews has made it suspicious. We suggest our readers check How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card Scam and enjoy safe shopping.

Have you already placed an order with Pickkshop? Please mention below.