Picrew Me Bored Ape (January 2022) Find Out More Here!

The internet has always been among the best platforms for showcasing your artistic work, as the exposure it offers is enormous and can be extremely beneficial for the artist. Many platforms and services promote the creation and sharing of this art in many forms, like images, avatars, etc.

More recently, blockchain has combined with art in the form of NFTs to breathe a new life into them. Picrew Me Bored Ape has become trendy concerning a similar event. The query has become trendy Worldwide. Keep reading this article to get all the relevant information about it.

Briefing Picrew

Picrew is a popular online platform that allows users to create paper doll-style avatars. Picrew has gained significant popularity and success across several regions throughout the globe. Two members of TetraChroma Inc, a Japanese company, are behind the development of this platform, released in December 2018.

Picrew allows its users to create layered avatars with many unique features and functions that aren’t available on other platforms. Picrew Me Bored Ape created on this platform is now gaining traction Worldwide.

What is Bored Ape?

It likely refers to the Bored Ape NFT and all its hype.

The Bored Ape NFT is one of the most popular NFTs gaining traction.

As the name suggests, the Bored Ape NFT has an ape that looks bored with an upset or unhappening face.

The Bored Ape NFT is related to the Bored Ape Yacht Club, a collection of 10,000 such NFTs.

They offer membership to its holders and many additional perks.

Details About Picrew Me Bored Ape

Let’s look at all the relevant information about this trendy query below.

The Bored Ape is the picture of an ape that looks bored or very negligent of the happenings around him, and it’s now an NFT.

Picrew allows users to create avatars, and some users have made avatars of this bored NFT.

These images on Picrew are now gaining traction and are responsible for the increment in user interest of this query.

These images are gaining traction on social media as they portray the ape colorfully and appealingly.

Picrew Me Bored Ape may have also become trendy about a recent event.

Globally recognized rapper Eminem has recently purchased a Bored Ape NFT for reportedly over $450,000, the specific amount is not clear.

It has significantly boosted the growth and popularity of the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

The Final Verdict

Picrew is a popular avatar creation platform, and the Bored Ape is one of the more popular NFTs in the market. Some users made a Picrew on the Bored Ape image, making it viral. We have mentioned the relevant details above.

