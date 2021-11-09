Pinay Flix Squid Game (Nov 2021) Find Out More Here!

Don’t know about the Pinay Flix Squid Game videos? We have got your back. Read this article and get to know all the information.

We all have seen the debt-ridden players of Netflix’s blockbuster thriller series Squid Game. The signature green sweatsuits of the players and the red zip-up suits of the workers/ soldiers.

The South Korean series has caught worldwide attention and compelled YouTubers and other fans to create funny parodies. Be it the Philippines, Indonesia, the United States, France, Malaysia or any other country; Squid Game fans cannot stop posting about the hit show.

Recently, some Pinay Flix Squid Game challenges became trending on Tik Tok. So, what is it and what does it require you to do – we will inform you everything?

What is Squid Game?

If you have no clue about Squid Game then, here is a brief explanation.

Squid Game is a nine-episode long show set in South Korea depicting the greed and salvation of some in-debt common people. Four hundred fifty-six players compete with one another in six children’s games played with a twist, as displayed in Pinay Flix Squid Game videos.

The last player to survive through all the games would win a gross amount of 45.6 billion won ($38.6 million).

Squid Game Parodies

The social media users could not keep themselves from posting memes, creating this show’s parody, and creating different versions.

Many Roblox game developers have created Squid Game-inspired games. Even the Saturday Night Live (SNL) could not get more excited about the show as they created a Squid Game parody starring hosts Rami Malek and Pete Davidson.

Have you seen any Squid Game parody? Comment your favourite one in the comment section.

About the Pinay Flix Squid Game

The word ‘Pinoy’ is a common informal self-reference of Filipinos, a citizen of the Philippines or overseas Filipinos. And sometimes, the feminine Filipinos use the word ‘Pinay.’

Now you must have got an idea about this challenge – various Pinay is creating funny Squid Game parodies on Tik Tok and other social media platforms in their native language.

The challenge includes users impersonating the players and playing the Dalgona Candy game and Red Light Green Light game with funny twists like the player’s phone ringing during the later game. Others involve some real-life situations occurring during the game, for example, a girl fainting in the sun.

Audience Reviews

People seem to enjoy the Pinay Flix Squid Game challenge. The comment section of YouTube compilation videos of Pinay Squid Game parodies is full of viewers laughing about the different videos.

People comment on their favourite parts of these parodies and are having a fun time with this challenge.

Have you seen any Pinay Squid Game challenge videos? Let us know in the comments. Also, leave your reviews on the Squid Game show.

Conclusion

Squid Game has broken records and won its viewers’ hearts. With nine episodes in the show, its fans are already asking for another season of Squid Game.

Fans also share their love by creating funny and entertaining parodies of this show, like the Pinay Flix Squid Game challenge. Do not forget to read about this new trending funny challenge between the Pinays and see where you can watch the videos.

Also Read : – Pumpkin Carving Squid Game {Nov} Play To Enjoy Halloween