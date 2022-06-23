Pmstorese Scam {June} Read Full Customer Reviews Here!

Read exclusive reviews about Pmstorese.com, a website focused on selling women’s footwear, and learn about the Pmstorese Scam.

Are you looking to purchase women’s footwear online in the United States? Would you like to purchase outdoor gardening equipment and manure? Did you come across Pmstorese.com offering a wide range of women’s footwear? Would you prefer free shipment for your orders?

But, before purchasing, would you like to read its review to know its authenticity? Then, we recommend you read this write-up about the Pmstorese Scam until the end.

Is Pmstorese Legit?

Pmstorese Creation: 16th July 2021 at 7:00:00.

Pmstorese Age: eleven months and seven days old.

Trust Index: Pmstorese gets a below-average Trust Rank of 33%. Hence, Pmstorese.com is a Scam.

Pmstorese Last updated on: 14th June 2022 at 7:00:00.

Pmstorese Expiry: 16th July 2023 at 7:00:00.

Pmstorese life expectancy: expires twenty-three days.

Business Ranking: Pmstorese has a dire Business Ranking of 27.2%

Place of origin: Pmstorese was registered in the US.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 40%.

Threat Profile: 48%.

Phishing Score: 10%.

Malware Score: 2%.

Spam Score: 48%.

Pmstorese Reviews on Status of Blacklisting: Pmstorese is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Pmstorese uses a valid HTTPS protocol.

SSL Status: IP 172.67.154.212 has a secured SSL certificate valid for the next 57 days.

Contact person: unspecified on Pmstorese.

Social relations: Pmstorese is not on social media.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: Mark Silverio is the owner of Pmstorese. The contact number is 1(718)510-5415, and the email is services@pmstorese.com.

Brief:

Pmstorese.com is an example of a website that has copied content from several sites. The content of product pages is copied from different sites, including fhotso.com, blankthin.com, crazyaran.com, getslabel.com, keabelas.com, and determining Pmstorese Scam.

Further, the design of Pmstorese is also copied from such sites. The ‘About Us’ section speaks about footwear. But, Pmstorese featured several hidden product pages selling outdoor gadgets. The content of the ‘About Us’ section is copied from therapyshoes.com.au.

The products featured on Pmstorese are available at less than 65% price mentioned on Pmstorese. Pmstorese sells:

Boots, Heels, Mules, Sandals, and Sneakers.

Features:

Buy women’s footwear at: https://www.pmstorese.com.

Social media Links: unspecified for Pmstorese.

Price: between $22.80 to $88.00

Physical Address: PMSTORESE, #8846, 43 Ave, Elmhurst, NY-11373, US.

Phone (or) WhatsApp number: only contact number is mentioned as +1(253)346-7311 Pmstorese.

Email address: services@pmstorese.com, considered to check Pmstorese Scam .

Customer Reviews and blogs: reviews are supported at Pmstorese.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Pmstorese.

Privacy policy: Mentioned clearly on Pmstorese.

Store locator: Pmstorese has only one store at the address mentioned above.

Delivery Policy: Pmstorese delivers footwear within 22 days.

Shipping Policy: Pmstorese ships within the USA within 72Hrs. Orders under $59 are charged a $15 shipping fee.

Tracking: Pmstorese customer service team needs to be contacted to know the order status.

Cancellation Policy: Pmstorese customer service team needs to be contacted within 24Hrs for cancellation.

Return Policy: Pmstorese accepts returns within 14 days.

Restocking fee: not charged by Pmstorese.

Exchange: Pmstorese does not support exchange; ascertaining Pmstorese Scam .

Refunds Policy: Pmstorese did not mention the mode of refund and refund timelines.

Mode of Payment: Pmstorese accepts only PayPal payments in USD.

Newsletters: supported on Pmstorese.

Help and FAQ: unspecified on Pmstorese.

Pros:

Pmstorese offers free shipping for orders over $59

Pmstorese has a user-friendly interface with filtering options

Pmstorese provides detailed descriptions, specifications, and images of products

Cons:

Pmstorese takes Visa, MasterCard, Amex, and DinnerClub credit cards at checkout, contradicting its payment policy

The specified physical address of Pmstorese is fake as it is not present on maps

Pmstorese did not specify information about refunds

The order cancellation timeline is contradicted on the return policy pages

Customers Pmstorese Reviews:

One Facebook review and one YouTube review suggest that Pmstorese is a Scam. Twelve website reviews also suggest the same. One user review rated Pmstorese at 1/5 stars. The user pointed out that he did not receive the footwear delivery and will dispute the charges.

The product review section on Pmstorese is inaccessible. In addition, Pmstorese received a poor Alexa rank of 2,621,242. As Pmstorese takes PayPal payments, Learn About PayPal Diddles to avoid Scams.

Conclusion:

Pmstorese is more than eleven months from its establishment, but, Pmstorese has below average Business, Trust, and Alexa Ranking. Pmstorese Scam news is true. Pmstorese scored considerably on Suspicion, Threat, and Spam profiles. Hence, Learn About Credit Card Diddles as Pmstorese accepts payments via CreditCards. Only one customer review was available on the internet, stating that his order had not arrived.

