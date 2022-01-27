Pokemon Arceus Legends Ign {Jan} Explore Platform Review

In this post, we have discussed the upcoming Pokemon Arceus Legends Ign game and looked into the gameplay and critical reviews of the game.

Are you a Pokemon game series fan? Have you heard of the new upcoming Pokemon game on Nintendo Switch? Do you wanna know more? If yes, stick to the post.

The upcoming action game in the Pokemon game series, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, will be launched on Nintendo Switch. Gamers all around the world, especially in Canada, Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy, want to learn more about the new series. So, in this post, we will discuss Pokemon Arceus Legends Ign.

What is Pokemon Legend Arceus?

In 2022, The Pokémon Company, in collaboration with Nintendo, will be publishing a role-playing game called Pokemon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch, developed by Game Freak.

It is the eighth installment in the Pokémon video game series. It is a prequel to Pokemon Diamond and Pearl & Pokemon Platinum and their 2021 remake Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

The game is due to release on 28 January 2022. Including the announcement of this game, as well as Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, was the 25th Anniversary event celebration of the Pokémon franchise.

The Gameplay of the Pokemon Arceus Legends Ign

The gameplay from past entries in the mainline Pokemon game series is carried forward into Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The game takes place in a bygone era when Sinnoh was referred to as the Hisui region, long before the events in Diamond and Pearl.

Pokémon can still be caught in the overworld even if players do not have to engage in a battle to capture them. Battles can be initiated by players by dropping caught Pokémon close to a wild Pokémon.

In this era, Poké Balls are constructed of wood which releases steam when Pokémon are caught. At the start of the Pokemon Arceus Legends Ign, there are three starter Pokemon offered for the players.

Starting off, we have Rowlet, the grass-type Pokémon native to the Alola region. The second Pokémon is the fire-type Cyndaquil from the Johto area. Finally, we have the starter Pokémon of the Unova region, the Oshawott. Having starter Pokémon from different regions in the same game is a first for the franchise.

Reviews of Pokemon Legend Arceus

It’s some hours until the release of the open-world Pokemon video game: Pokemon Legends: Arceus on the Nintendo Switch, and already the critical reviews are starting to flood in.

The film, video game, and music review site Metacritic currently lists 41 reviews for Pokemon Arceus Legends Ign. At present, the average Metacritic score for the game is 86. Among the 41 reviews, 38 are positive, and 3 are mixed.

Many review sites have positively rated the game, we have listed them below:

PCMag – 3.5/5

Screen Rant – 4.5/5

Nintendolife – 9/10

Gamesradar – 4.5/5

VCG – 5/5

However, the IGN site has rated the site negatively at 5/10 and said it is a disappointing experience.

Conclusion

The Pokemon Legend Arceus video game will be quite interesting to play as it is set in a new era and will provide a new gameplay experience. Visit the Metacritic Pokemon Legends Arceus to read reviews.

Was this article on the Pokemon Arceus Legends Ign helpful to you? If yes, comment on your expectations regarding the game.

