Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Codes (Nov 2021) Get Details!

These Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Codes will enable you to earn all three starters, the opposite version’s exclusives, and complete trade evolutions in the game.

Every Pokemon game has various versions that you can play by trading with Trainers, which is easier by trade codes. To trade a Chimchar for a Turtwig, you can use some unified codes known as Link Codes in the games.

Austin John has revealed a new trade code system based on the Worldwide Pokedex numbers. Below are all of the trade codes for Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond, as well as for instructions on how to use trade Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Codes if you get stuck.

What are the codes?

Unlock the opportunity to acquire Mystery Gifts at the Jubilife City TV station by completing the following tasks: When you use the Mystery Gift function, you may acquire rare, limited-edition goods as well as Event Pokemon. Continue reading for information on getting and using Mystery Gifts in the Pokemon games Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond.

Pokemon Trade Codes for Beginners

Suppose you wish to receive the two starting Pokemon that you didn’t get to pick in Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond. You may use the following trade codes to do so: Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Brilliant Diamond.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Codes

0387-0390 (Turtwig-Chimchar)

0387-0393 (Turtwig-Piplup)

0390-0387 (Chimchar-Turtwig)

0390-0393 (Chimchar-Piplup)

0393-0387 (Piplup-Turtwig)

0393-0390 (Piplup-Chimchar)

Before trading your starter Pokemon, breed more of it. You may do this in Solaceon Town with either a female starter or a Ditto. It is possible to gain all starters without trading, but you must first unlock the National Pokedex.

Pokemon Trade Codes that are exclusive to a certain version

The following trade codes are intended to allow you to switch versions of Pokemon that are specific to either Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond (Get the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Codes here)

0010-0013 (Caterpie- Weedle)

0023-0027 (Ekans- Sandshrew)

0058-0037 (Growlithe- Vulpix)

0086-0079 (Seel- Slowpoke)

0123-0127 (Scyther- Pinsir)

0198-0200 (Murkrow- Misdreavus)

0207-0216 (Gligar- Teddiursa)

0239-0240 (Elekid- Magby)

0246-0371 (Larvitar- Bagon)

0273-0270 (Seedot- Lotad)

0303-0302 (Mawile- Sableye)

0335-0336 (Zangoose- Seviper)

0338-0337 (Solrock- Lunatone)

0352-0234 (Kecleon- Stantler)

0408-0410 (Cranidos- Shieldon)

0434-0431 (Stunky-Glameow)

These trade codes prioritize Brilliant Diamond’s exclusives, but they are the same regardless of the version of the game you are playing at the time. All you have to do now is input the code and search for a Trainer who possesses the version-exclusive Pokemon you require.

Conclusion Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Codes:

The Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond was released on November 19, 2021. In addition to the above-mentioned, everyone who acquires a copy of either game before February 21 will be eligible to obtain Pokemon Platinum attire for their trainer through the Mystery Gift program.

