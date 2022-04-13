Pokemon Tapu Bulu Go {April} Exciting Character Added!

The article provides complete information about the new Pokémon character introduced in-game, Pokemon Tapu Bulu Go.

Do you wish to play various kinds of video games? Did you play with the new characters that are launched in games? Do you love to search for the new Pokémon? While searching, did you hear of a new character named Bulu and its specialities? Make sure that you look at the below article to find more details.

The game is becoming popular Worldwide. Tapu Bulu is launched in five-star raid battels.

More information about Pokemon Tapu Bulu Go is explained below.

Introducing of new character Tapu Bulu

On April 12, 2022, the third guardian deity Tapu Bulu will be making its appearance in 5-Star Raid Battles, following the footsteps of fellow Alola-region Legendries Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele. Players need to know how to target the weaknesses of a Fairy/Grass-type Legendary in Pokémon Go to defeat it. Time to get started. The legendary Pokémon Tapu Bulu is of the Grass-type and Fairy type, which allows it to have a wide range of weaknesses in battle.

Weakness of Tapu Bulu in Pokémon:

In Pokémon Go, the Pokemon Tapu Bulu Weakness is to attack against the Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Steel types. From Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10 am, to Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10 am local time, Tapu Bulu is especially vulnerable to poison attacks, so it would be wise to concentrate on those. Tapu Bulu’s type resistances are also essential to know before combat. Use only Grass, Ground, and Water-type Pokémon instead of Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, and Dragon-type Pokémon. If the player doesn’t have any of these counters, no worries. Focus on the strongest Pokémon that targets Tapu Bulu’s weaknesses, and this will make player to succeed.

Tips, Tricks to catch the Pokemon Tapu Bulu Go

Tapu Bulu started appearing during 5-Star Raid Battles for two weeks. The first step to catching the Tapu Bulu is to defeat in a 5-Star Raid Battle. The best way to succeed here is to team up with at least 6 other Trainers who have strong counters. A certain number of Premier Balls is handed out to you after defeating Tapu Bulu. The chances of players catching it are not assured, but players are more likely to catch it if you use Pinap Berries & Excellent Curve Ball Throws.

Pokemon Tapu Bulu Go and counters

One can see that Sludge Bomb is the perfect Charged Move to take down Tapu Bulu across the board. Therefore, having that in Pokémon’s move set will enable the player to win the battle.

Conclusion

By researching more, on April 12, the new Pokémon character is introduced, and it appears in the game till April 26. The players have extra fun with the new Bulu and play accordingly.

Are you looking for extra details about the new character in Pokémon? If so, share your comments in the below-mentioned comment box.

Grab the Pokemon Tapu Bulu Go information and play the Pokemon game online.

