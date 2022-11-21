[Watch] Pokimane Open Shirt Video Reddit: Is The Accident Clip Still Accessible Which Went Viral On Twitter, Tiktok, Telegram & Instagram Media?

Read the below article to get detailed information about the viral Pokimane Open Shirt Video Reddit, and on other social media handles.

Do you know who Pokimane is? Have you watched the viral video of her? Pokimane is a Twitch streamer who is quite popular in many countries like the United States, Canada, and many more. Recently, an open-shirt video of Pokimane went viral on Reddit, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

People from different countries want to know what exactly happened to Pokimane. To fulfill their curiosity, they constantly searched for Pokimane Open Shirt Video Reddit. Check the updated facts in the below headers.

Disclaimer: We would like to inform that we are not support in such incidents. All the information mentioned in this article are taken from genuine and authentic media. No false or indecent content or link is shared. The facts given are only for the educational purposes.

Is the video still available on the Reddit Platform?

Pokimane deleted the video immediately after noticing it. The actual video is not available on any social media platforms. But you can find some screenshots of the video because whenever the open-shirt video of Pokimane went viral, many people took screenshots of it.

Is the viral video available on Telegram?

You cannot find the actual video anywhere. Though many people commented that they have the link to the full video, they do not have any. Some people are just trying to get famous by saying such things.

But we would like to make it clear to you. The original open-shirt video of Pokimane is not available anywhere as she deleted it.

Where did the video go viral and what happened to Pokimane?

The video is not only went viral on Reddit but also the Clip Viral On Twitter and other social media sites.

While doing an Over watch 2 streaming video, a wardrobe malfunction happened to Pokimane. On 15th November 2022, while doing the live-streaming video, somehow Pokimane’s shirt buttons were left open. She went away for some time while doing the live streaming, and when she returned, her shirt buttons were opened. Pokimane did not do this intentionally.

Because of this Pokimane Open Shirt Accident, the video went viral on social media platforms. At first, Pokimane did not notice that her open-shirt video went viral. But, as soon as she noticed that, she immediately deleted the video.

What was the reaction of ordinary people?

People continuously searched for the actual video clip. As we all know how much it becomes trending when photos or videos go viral on social media platforms like Tiktok, Twitter, and Reddit. These types of videos and pictures do not take much time to go viral on the internet.

The same thing happened with Pokimane’s open-shirt video too. Check out the “Social Media Links” section for recent updates about this topic.

Who is Pokimane: Know About Her!

Pokimane is a famous Moroccan-Canadian Twitch streamer and YouTuber who mainly makes videos on League of Legends and Fortnite. She is known to be one of the most followed female streamers.

Is Pokimane active on Instagram?

She has more than 6.1 million followers on Instagram. She is very popular on social media platforms. Twelve hours ago, she posted her new picture on Instagram. Her fans are crazy for her.

The Last Words: Know The Summary!

We request our readers to not search for the Pokimane Open Shirt Video Reddit, and if somehow you watch the video, do not share it with anyone. We should respect each other. You can click to watch the panicked video of Pokimane.

Have you watched any of Pokimane’s videos? What are your thoughts for such incidents? Please comment below.

Pokimane Open Shirt Video Reddit– FAQs:

Q.1 What is the actual name of Pokimane?

Ans. Imane Anys.

Q.2 How old is Pokimane?

Ans. She is 26 years old.

Q.3 What is the birth date of Pokimane?

Ans. 14th May 1996.

Q.4 Where was Pokimane born?

Ans. Morocco.

Q.5 From which university Pokimane graduate?

Ans. Mcmaster University.

Q.6 How many subscribers Pokimane has on YouTube?

Ans. Around 6.68 million.

Q.7 What is the nationality of Pokimane?

Ans. She is Moroccan-Canadian.

Q.8 Is the Pokimane Open Shirt Video Reddit still available?

Ans. No.

Q.9 What is the net worth of Pokimane?

Ans. Between $2-3 million.

Q.10 Is Pokimane in a relationship?

Ans. No. She is single.

