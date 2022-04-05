Poofspring Scam {April} Check Site Legitimacy Here!

The guide shares details about an online store to help consumers know if Poofspring Scam or legit.

Do you want to give your space a modern look? Are you looking for sophisticated fixtures and lighting for your home? Then, you must visit the newly launched online store Poofspring.shop, but after proper research and analysis.

Poofspring.shop is an online store specializing in modern fixtures, lighting, and home décor products. The store brings a comprehensive collection of fancy lamps, innovative lighting options, and home décor items to add elegance and sophistication to any space of your house.

However, buyers in the United States are looking for unbiased reviews to know if Poofspring Scam or legit.

Is Poofspring Legit or Scam?

Before visiting and shopping at the store, you must learn whether it is safe or has some red flags. After evaluating the website, we found many indicators that make the site highly suspicious and possibly a scam. Some of these evaluations are shared below for your help.

The site’s domain was registered recently last month, on the 24th of March 2022. So, it is only an eleven days old site registered for one year. The website’s domain will expire on 24th March 2023.

There are no Poofspring Reviews available over the internet. The website also lacks customer testimonials.

Due to many cons, the site has secured only 1% of the trust index. The trust ranking is only 1.5% out of 100, making the site highly suspicious. The Alexa Ranking of the website is not available.

The website lacks a company address. It only shares the email ID, and it is the only point of contact.

The site has no social media presence.

Based on this analysis, it won’t be exaggerated to state that Poofspring.shop is a scam portal. You must research before shopping at the store.

What is Poofspring?

Poofspring.shop is an online store selling a varied range of modern lighting. But is Poofspring Scam or legit?

The website claims to have an updated collection of modern fixtures and lighting for modern homes. But, many red flags make it highly suspicious.

The store has a simple layout design, and browsing the product seems easier for the consumers. In addition, the site lists all the products according to their categories. From fixtures to LED lamps to creative lighting options and more, you will find modern lighting options for your modern home.

Specifications

Website URL – https://poofspring.shop/

Products – Modern Lighting, Fixtures, and Home Décor Items

Email ID – info@poofspring.shop

Address – Not available on the website, which creates suspicion in the buyer’s mind. So, they want to know is Poofspring Scam or legit?

Phone Number – Not shared.

Payment Modes – PayPal, Visa, and MasterCard

Shipping Policy – The store offers free shipping across the United States . The shipping and delivery time varies from 3 to 10 days.

Return and Refund – The store accepts return requests within 30 days of delivery. Customers can raise return requests at the email address. After inspecting the item, a refund is provided to the original payment mode.

Pros of Poofspring

Modern lighting and fixtures for modern homes

Free shipping and return & refund available

Affordable pricing policy

Cons of Poofspring

No social media links

There are no owner details, company address and phone number

What are Poofspring Reviews?

Customer reviews help consumers to make the right shopping decision. But, since there are no customer reviews found, it creates suspicion in the buyer’s mind. After evaluating and analyzing the website online, we found zero reviews, comments, testimonials, and feedback from consumers. So, credibility and legitimacy can’t be judged at the moment.

Besides, the official website also lacks a customer testimonial section, and there are no reviews on the website that confirm the portal legitimacy. So, we urge our readers to carefully research and analyze the store before shopping to avoid unnecessary PayPal or Credit Card Scams and know if Poofspring Scam or legit.

Conclusion

To conclude, it is worth mentioning that after reviewing the Poofspring.shop, we have found many drawbacks and pitfalls that make the store highly suspicious and possibly a scam. For example, the store makes big claims to sell affordable modern Fixtures, lighting and creative home décor products. But, it lacks customer reviews and feedback to support these claims.

The store is newly created, and hence it can’t be trusted right away without evaluating Poofspring Scam is legit.

Have you ordered any products from the store? Please, share your experiences in the comment section.