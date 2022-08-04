Popeyes Strawberry Biscuits {August 2022} New Version!

This post on Popeyes Strawberry Biscuits will tell you about the new sweets and drinks introduced by Popeyes.

Are you aware of the signature buttermilk biscuit of Popeyes? Do you want to try the new strawberry biscuit? If you have heard about Popeyes, you can learn about the other sweets and milkshakes from this post. Popeyes has made its name in the United States and is one of the most loved brands in the State.

To know more about Popeyes Strawberry Biscuits, read this post.

What is new about the menu of Popeyes?

Popeyes is famous for its sweet and salty treats. One of the most famous is its buttermilk biscuit. The new treat introduced is the strawberry biscuit with the new tropical punch and lemonade and the hurricane lemonade. The strawberry biscuit is a buttermilk biscuit with a strawberries topping and icing on the biscuit. At the same time, the Frozen Tropical Punch Lemonade is the Minute Maid lemonade with lemonade blended with tropical fruits and punch flavour mixed with crushed ice.

Both Hurricane lemonade and Popeyes Strawberry Biscuits are available in the stores of Popeyes. They are not available in all stores, but they are available in Maryland and Virginia, and they are only famous in a few locations in Georgia. These are limited edition products and have been introduced for the summer collection of Popeyes. These sweet and salty treats have been showing a positive and affirming response from people who are excited to try them. This strawberry biscuit incorporates the signature butter cookie, which people love and always look forward to.

What is the cost of Popeyes Strawberry Biscuits?

Popeyes has always sold treats at a reasonable price. This is also true for the new strawberry biscuit and the Hawaiian punch. The Strawberry biscuit costs $1.59 each on the a-la-carte menu, or if ordered in two or 4 pieces, it costs $2.99 and 5.19 each. The Frozen Tropical Punch will cost $2.59, and the Hurricane Lemonade will cost $2.49 each. These prices are considered budget friendly and easily payable. Though there is a conversation that the prices may vary in a different locations, and data might change if sold far from its source. The Popeyes Strawberry Biscuits has been a big hit since its inception.

Conclusion

In summation of the post, Popeyes has introduced new strawberry biscuits, which is a modification of the signature biscuit of Popeyes. The biscuits come with new drinks such as the Frozen Tropical lemonade and the Hurricane Lemonade. The prices of the drinks are reasonable and are a hit among the audiences. The biscuits have been located in sites in Georgia and will be introduced in the other cities and states shortly. They have been becoming famous for their signature style. Check this link for more information.

Was this post on Popeyes Strawberry Biscuits helpful? Please let us know in the comment section.

Also Read – Popeyes Nuggets Review {July 2021} All Related Facts!