Prachiworld In Reviews {April} Is It A Legit Site Or Not

Prachiworld.in is a newly launched commercial website with a diversified collection of products on sale.

Further analysis of Prachiworld.in showed that a significant part of website content was copied from banarasifab.com. Its mission statement is generic and stolen from several websites selling artwork.

The specified physical address is for a shop and is found on several websites. Hence, the address does not pertain to Prachiworld.in. All the policy content on banarasifab.com is unorganized, unclear and the shipping policy is redundant.

Prachiworld.in features:

80 Kitchen utilities

169 Kidswear

17 Bluetooth gadgets

206 shoes

33 bi-cycles

19 types of dry fruits

56 kids toys

6 mystery boxes

Features determining Is Prachiworld in Legit:

Buy household utilities and electronics at: https://prachiworld.in.

Social media Links: unspecified at Prachiworld.in.

Price: starts from ₹139.00

Physical Address: # 54 Adarsh Market, Surat-395011.

Customer Reviews and blogs: only customer reviews are included on Prachiworld.in.

Terms and Conditions: mentioned but plagiarized on Prachiworld.in.

Privacy policy: mentioned but plagiarized on Prachiworld.in.

Phone (or) whatsapp number: not mentioned on Prachiworld.in.

Store locator: Prachiworld.in did not feature a store locator.

Delivery Policy: orders are delivered within 20 days by Prachiworld.in.

Shipping Policy: Prachiworld.in takes four days of processing time. Shipment charges apply for orders below ₹499. Prachiworld.in also ships internationally.

Prachiworld in Reviews on Tracking: not possible at Prachiworld.in.

Cancellation: Orders need to be canceled within 24Hrs by emailing Prachiworld.in customer service.

Return Policy: Prachiworld.in allows ten days to return the items.

Refunds Policy: unspecified at Prachiworld.in.

Email address: Prachiworld@gmai.com.

Mode of Payment: Cashfree, Visa, PayPal, Stripe, CoD, MasterCard, MastroCard, Amex, all major Debit cards, Net Banking, and all major Wallets in INR.

Help and FAQ: unspecified on Prachiworld.in.

Newsletters: not supported by Prachiworld.in.

Pros:

Comprehensive payment options are offered at Prachiworld.in

Free shipment supported on Prachiworld.in

Products are available at unbelievable low prices on Prachiworld.in as ascertained in Prachiworld in Reviews

User-friendly interface of Prachiworld.in with searching, sorting, and filtering options

Detailed product description and image illustration is present on Prachiworld.in

Cons:

Unfriendly cancellation policy at Prachiworld.in

Poor inventory control and logic of Prachiworld.in, which allows infinite ordering quantity of a single item

The shipment terms are contradicted on the shipping policy page

Only payment via Cashfree is offered at checkout

A shipment fee between ₹29.00 to ₹99.00 is added on the product page irrespective of order quantity and contradicts the free shipment

Is Prachiworld.in Legit?

Prachiworld.in Creation: 28th March 2022 at 10:01:01.

Prachiworld.in Age: twelve days old.

Prachiworld.in Expiry: 28th March 2023 at 10:01:01, considered to check Is Prachiworld in Legit?

Prachiworld.in life expectancy: expires within eleven months and eighteen days.

Trust Index : Prachiworld.in has an average 50% trust rating.

Business Rank: Prachiworld.in achieved a 39.9% business ranking.

Place of origin: Prachiworld.in was registered in Maharashtra, Mumbai, India .

Status of Blacklisting: Prachiworld.in was not blacklisted.

Threat Profile: 53/100.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 25/100.

Phishing Score: 53/100.

Malware Score: 28/100.

Spam Score: 18/100.

Connection Security: Prachiworld.in uses a secure and valid HTTPS protocol.

SSL Status: IP 217.21.93.180 does not has an SSL certification.

Contact person: unspecified at Prachiworld.in.

Social relations: Prachiworld.in is not found on social media.

Owner’s contact and Identity: Prachiworld.in uses internet censorship services to hide these details.

Customers Prachiworld in Reviews:

Three website reviews of Prachiworld.in and three YouTube reviews suggest that it is potentially a scam. Customers have lodged complaints with consumer forums due to the non-delivery of orders. Negative customer reviews also showed that their orders and refunds were not received.

Prachiworld.in has a poor Alexa ranking of 573,836. Customer and product feedback is not getting accepted on Prachiworld.in. Therefore, Read about PayPal Scams as Prachiworld.in takes PayPal payments.

Conclusion:

Prachiworld.in has an average TrustRank. But, it achieved poor Business and Alexa Ranking. There is no customer acknowledgment on receiving delivery of orders. We do not recommend Prachiworld.in as it scored considerably on suspicion and threat profile. Prachiworld in Reviews concludes that Prachiworld.in is potentially a scam.

